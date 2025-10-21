Bears, Titans, and Giants Top Defenses to Sit in Week 8 Fantasy Football
Week 8 is coming in hot for fantasy football owners. Last week featured plenty of chaos and that Denver 33 point outburst in the fourth quarter. That figures to go down as the highest point total in a fourth quarter by one team this season. Watch a team top that naturally!
The bye week beefs up with six teams getting the week off. Arizona and Vegas would have been options to sit once more. Anyway, some defensive targets to potentially sit are right here. Washington has looked dreadful for the past two weeks and Marcus Mariota could really play against Kansas City on Sunday. Dallas might be worth benching and even one or two "surprises".
The choices are not quite as plentiful.
Okay, let's get defensive! Challenge accepted again.
Chicago Bears (@ Baltimore Ravens)
Obviously, Lamar Jackson is back! While things may not magically return to normal, the Bears (despite a 2-1 road record) have given up 100 points in three games away from Soldier Field. Arguably, that number could have been more if not for a few lucky breaks. Last week, Chicago got off a little easy as New Orleans handed them four gifts in all en route to a 26-14 win.
Chicago is surprisingly 4-2 on the season and not last in the NFC North. The Bears' defense has caused 15 turnovers over the past four weeks. One gets the bad feeling the music is going to stop playing on the record player. Week 2 saw Detroit pile up more than 500 yards of offense against the Bears.
Baltimore does not start their normal practice schedule so the assumption is that Jackson is more than 50-50 to play at this moment. Again, things can always change. A contingency is sitting on the Washington defense in this spot or even Dallas and Denver this time around.
Tennessee Titans (@ Indianapolis Colts)
The next team has to be Tennessee in this spot. Indianapolis is rolling along with a 6-1 record and already beat the Titans 41-20 back in Week 3. That was the game where the Colts rolled out to 17-3 after one quarter and the Titans just could not catch up. Indianapolis leads the league with 232 points scored. Tennessee has yielded 192 points.
Also, the Titans are the worst offensively when it comes to points and yards. When a team cannot pass or run, they turn the ball over to the opposition often in better field position. Indianapolis likes to run the ball with Jonathan Taylor. Taylor had three touchdowns last week and leads the NFL with 697 yards rushing plus 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Indianapolis may be for real with their offensive setup. The running game and passing game is buoyed by a very underrated offensive line. Control the line of scrimmage and control the game. Daniel Jones has a plethora of receivers to throw to including Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. It could be a long afternoon not to remember for the Titans.
New York Giants (@ Philadelphia Eagles)
The New York Giants shocked the Philadelphia Eagles a couple weeks ago 34-17 at MetLife Stadium. Philadelphia passed for over 300 yards against Minnesota and held them off for a big home win. Now, the Eagles eye payback against a Giants team that gave up 33 points in 15 minutes on Sunday afternoon.
A combination of events derailed New York. One of them was their kicker who missed two extra points. Playing soft on defense was another and fatigue probably was a fear. If they think that was bad, going up against a hungry Eagles team could be worse.
Saquon Barkley has not looked right all season but Philadelphia is capable of putting together four quarters once this season, right? That is the worry for the Giants. This could get away from them quickly. Jaxson Dart can only do so much. Be afraid here for a team that is 30th in yards per carry allowed.