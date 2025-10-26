Fantasy Sports

Week 8 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Daniel Jones Vs. Dak Prescott

Deciding who deserves to start at quarterback for Week 8 fantasy football lineups between Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Ethen Hutton

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium.
Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Notable quarterbacks will suit up for Week 8 of the fantasy football season, including Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones. The signal callers have commanded two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL and offer similar fantasy value through seven weeks of the season. 

Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to take on a tough Denver Broncos squad, looking to build on a dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders in their last time out. Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will be at home for a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans. The 6-1 Colts are coming off a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both quarterbacks are among the top options in fantasy, but could provide owners with a tough Week 8 decision for lineups. Here’s who offers the more favorable case for production among Jones and Prescott:

The Case For Dak Prescott

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles against under pressures from Washington Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin (55) during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite a shaky start to the season, Prescott and the Cowboys offense is finding its stride at the most crucial point of the season. The veteran quarterback has helped Dallas emerge as one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL. Prescott is in the midst of a highly encouraging streak of fantasy production, notching top-10 fantasy finishes among quarterbacks in each of his last four games. 

He enters Week 8 ranked as QB2, trailing only Patrick Mahomes in fantasy scoring this season. With CeeDee Lamb back and the offense nearing full strength, Prescott is in line for one of the best statistical performances of his career this season. 

The Case Against Prescott

A matchup versus Denver’s defense poses a troubling matchup for Prescott and the Cowboys offense. Through their first seven games, the Broncos’ defense ranks top-10 in both run and pass defense, letting up the fourth-fewest points per game of any team in the NFL. While Dallas’ offense is certainly high-powered, a matchup against Denver’s defense raises real concerns over Prescott’s fantasy production in Week 8.

The Case For Daniel Jones 

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) speaks with head coach Shane Steichen in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones has been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season, leading the team to six wins in their first seven games after earning the starting job coming into the year. Jones has sustained efficient play and enters Week 8 as one of the top-five quarterbacks in fantasy and a potential MVP candidate among the rest of the league. 

In fantasy, he’s posted back-to-back 20-point outings and projects to continue his strong trend of production versus a lowly Titans squad in Week 8. Tennessee’s defense, which has allowed the eighth most yards in the NFL, presents Jones with one of his most lax matchups of the season. 

The Case Against Jones

The main case against Jones this week is his play compared to Prescott. With a favorable matchup and efficient play, the only knock against Jones’ argument to start is the discrepancy in fantasy output through seven weeks of action. Over the past several games, the Cowboys signal-caller has managed vastly superior production to his former division rival, ranking three spots higher than Jones in fantasy scoring this season. 

The Final Verdict 

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Both quarterbacks will make quality Week 8 starters, but for the sake of argument, I’m going to start Jones over Prescott in Week 8. As previously mentioned, Jones will see a far easier matchup than Prescott this weekend, elevating his ceiling for fantasy production. Prescott could face his share of struggles versus one of the league’s top-five best defenses, something that can’t be said for a Jones this weekend. I’m confident both will manage solid Week 8 performances, but I’m far more confident in the potential of Jones managing a superior performance to that of Prescott.

