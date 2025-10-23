Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Hunter Henry vs. Harold Fannin Jr.
Fantasy owners have a lot of start/sit decisions this week, and the tight ends are always a tough one because the scoring amongst the position is often so close. In Week 8, the TE8 Hunter Henry is going head-to-head with the TE10 Harold Fannin Jr. They will be on opposite sidelines when the New England Patriots host the Cleveland Browns this week, but which one do you want in your lineup this week for fantasy football?
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
The Case For Henry
Henry has been consistent and reliable for years, with a sample size that a rookie simply can't compete with. Overall, he's been better this season, averaging 10.4 fantasy points per game to Fannin's 9.6. That is mostly because of his three touchdowns compared to Fannin's one. A big reason for that discrepancy is that the Patriots are a better offense with a much better quarterback. Drake Maye has looked like one of the best young quarterbacks in the league this season, and Dillon Gabriel, not so much. That leads to significantly more touchdown opportunities. He also has very little competition for targets at his position in New England.
The Case Against Henry
Henry has the tougher matchup in this game. The Browns have allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. The game script will also likely be in favor of Fannin. We expect the Patriots to win this game comfortably, which should result in less passing and more rushing for the Patriots in the second half of this game.
Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
The Case For Fannin
Fannin has seen more volume this season. He has caught 32 of 43 targets, while Henry has caught just 24 of 36 targets. The rookie also has a better matchup against the Pats, who are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. There is also the looming injury for David Njoku. Njoku is questionable for Week 8, but was limited in practice on Wednesday. If he is sidelined, it would be a huge boost for Fannin.
The Case Against Fannin
He has a bad quarterback in a bad offense. Scoring doesn't come easy for this team. That certainly holds back their offensive weapons. Njoku practicing on Wednesday also isn't what Fannin owners wanted to see. Austin Hooper is much less of a threat than Njoku. There are still a lot of variables and questions surrounding Fannin, if you have to make a decision to acquire one of these guys soon.
Verdict: Hunter Henry vs. Harold Fannin Jr.
This comes down to the availability of Njoku. If Njoku plays, then we would roll with Henry over Fannin. However, if Njoku is ruled out, it will be wheels up for Fannin who will shoot up the tight end rankings for Week 8.