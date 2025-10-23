Fantasy Sports

Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Hunter Henry vs. Harold Fannin Jr.

Two mid-tier tight ends square off in Week 8 as fantasy managers debate whether Hunter Henry or rookie Harold Fannin Jr. is the better start in a Patriots-Browns matchup loaded with intrigue.

Mark Morales-Smith

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fantasy owners have a lot of start/sit decisions this week, and the tight ends are always a tough one because the scoring amongst the position is often so close. In Week 8, the TE8 Hunter Henry is going head-to-head with the TE10 Harold Fannin Jr. They will be on opposite sidelines when the New England Patriots host the Cleveland Browns this week, but which one do you want in your lineup this week for fantasy football? 

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Week 8 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight End: Hunter Henry, New England Patriot
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Case For Henry

Henry has been consistent and reliable for years, with a sample size that a rookie simply can't compete with. Overall, he's been better this season, averaging 10.4 fantasy points per game to Fannin's 9.6. That is mostly because of his three touchdowns compared to Fannin's one. A big reason for that discrepancy is that the Patriots are a better offense with a much better quarterback. Drake Maye has looked like one of the best young quarterbacks in the league this season, and Dillon Gabriel, not so much. That leads to significantly more touchdown opportunities. He also has very little competition for targets at his position in New England. 

The Case Against Henry

Henry has the tougher matchup in this game. The Browns have allowed the 13th-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. The game script will also likely be in favor of Fannin. We expect the Patriots to win this game comfortably, which should result in less passing and more rushing for the Patriots in the second half of this game. 

Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

Week 8 Fantasy Football Must-Start Tight End: Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Brown
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (88) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Case For Fannin

Fannin has seen more volume this season. He has caught 32 of 43 targets, while Henry has caught just 24 of 36 targets. The rookie also has a better matchup against the Pats, who are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. There is also the looming injury for David Njoku. Njoku is questionable for Week 8, but was limited in practice on Wednesday. If he is sidelined, it would be a huge boost for Fannin.

The Case Against Fannin

He has a bad quarterback in a bad offense. Scoring doesn't come easy for this team. That certainly holds back their offensive weapons. Njoku practicing on Wednesday also isn't what Fannin owners wanted to see. Austin Hooper is much less of a threat than Njoku. There are still a lot of variables and questions surrounding Fannin, if you have to make a decision to acquire one of these guys soon. 

Verdict: Hunter Henry vs. Harold Fannin Jr.

This comes down to the availability of Njoku. If Njoku plays, then we would roll with Henry over Fannin. However, if Njoku is ruled out, it will be wheels up for Fannin who will shoot up the tight end rankings for Week 8.  

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em