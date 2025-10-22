Week 8 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: T.J. Hockenson vs. Cade Otton
Coming into week eight of the NFL season, fantasy managers are still trying to decide who to plug and play in their TE spot. Two potential candidates to fill that role this week are Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cade Otton. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between Otton and Hockenson in fantasy football in week eight.
Cade Otton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton’s play has been trending up as of late. After only recording three receptions for nine yards in the first two weeks of the season, he has strung together solid showings. In the past three weeks, he has averaged 65.7 receiving yards per game and has had four or more catches in all three of these games. Over that three-game stretch in PPR fantasy football formats, Otton has been ranked as TE10.
Otton and the Buccaneers in week eight will take on the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans this season is a middle-of-the-pack team in guarding the TE position. They are currently allowing the 13th most fantasy points per game in the NFL in PPR formats. In six out of seven games this season, they have held opposing TE1s to under 40 receiving yards. However, the last three games, they have notably allowed three touchdowns to opposing TE1s. Otton has yet to find the endzone this season after tying his career high with four in the 2024 season.
T.J. Hockenson
Minnesota Vikings TE1 T.J. Hockenson has gotten consistent volume throughout the season, and in week seven, his usage shot up even a little higher. After only netting one reception in week one against the Atlanta Falcons, Hockenson, in the four games he has played since then, has logged four or more receptions in every contest . In his latest appearance in week seven against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had his highest target total of the season with nine. In the game, he ended up having six receptions for 43 yards. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, it looks like Hockenson will have a tough road to continue this streak of four or more reception games.
The Los Angeles Chargers have been solid at guarding opposing TEs in 2025 . In PPR formats, they currently allow the seventh fewest fantasy points per game. In the past four games, the Chargers have held opposing TE1s to under 20 receiving yards three times. In that, though, they have struggled to keep them out of the endzone. Opposing TE1s have scored a touchdown in three of the past four games. This includes last week, where Indianapolis Colts TE1 Tyler Warren recorded four receptions for 69 receiving yards and a touchdown. Hockenson through five games this season has one touchdown.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit in week eight of fantasy football between Hockenson and Otton, Otton should be a start, and Hockenson should be a sit. Both have fairly tough opponents, but in this spot, Otton has the more favorable opponent than Hockenson, making him the safer and better start play in fantasy football in week eight.