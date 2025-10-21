Cade Otton and Juwan Johnson Best Week 8 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
Week 8 of the NFL season figures to get more challenging. Tight Ends off the waiver wire only get more difficult to acquire with six teams on a bye.
Which Tight Ends are available for Week 8? It is time to get to work.
Do not forget these waiver wire picks with several usual options off the board. It should be quite the ride.
Do note that our roster percentages come from Yahoo and ESPN leagues reflecting a PPR format. Check your league formats as always.
Cade Otton - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (29.7% Rostered In ESPN Leagues)
Everyone will be on Oronde Gadsden II and rightfully so. Given how the Minnesota Vikings were shredded by Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert probably cannot wait until Sunday. However, among alternate choices lies Otton. The last three weeks, mostly due to injuries again, Otton has become a more focal point of the offense again.
With Tampa playing against New Orleans in Week 8, Otton instantly rockets up the rankings once again. Mike Evans will miss at least six to eight weeks due to a broken collarbone. Chris Godwin may still not be ready and Bucky Irving is more likely to return after Tampa's Week 9 bye.
Again, opportunity is high here. Baker Mayfield threw 50 passes aginst Detroit and could toss a high number again on Sunday. Otton was targeted nine times and caught seven balls for 65 yards. There is a decent chance he could exceed those totals versus the Saints.
Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints (33.3% Rostered In ESPN Leagues)
It is hard to explain why Tampa Bay and New Orleans often have high octane matchups but lately they just do. Anyway, Johnson comes off a solid effort even with Chris Olave in the lineup. He caught five passes for 79 yards. That snapped a three week streak where Johnson was not as much on the radar.
Whether he is on the Saints come the trade deadline or next season does not matter. Johnson has an excellent matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that likes to give up fantasy points to Tight Ends in bunches.
New Orleans needs this to happen more often. There is a reason why the Saints are 1-6. It is the maddening inconsistencies from many positions. However, two of their better efforts offensively were against the Buccaneers. Again, it does not hurt to take a look here.
Daniel Bellinger - New York Giants (Less Than 1% Rostered in ESPN and Yahoo Leagues)
One could flip a coin between Bellinger and Theo Johnson this week. There is little doubt that Jaxson Dart will need as many safety valves as possible. Philadelphia was surprised once by the Giants offense. That is not likely again. Therefore, Dart will need to utilize as many pass-catching receivers as possible.
The Tight Ends racked up over 150 yards and two touchdowns in Denver on Sunday. Again, this is not something easy to do. Philadelphia got a bit lucky as T.J. Hockenson arguably caught a touchdown that was overturned. Hockenson was targeted nine times and caught six passes. There is room potentially for Bellinger to stretch the field.
New York cannot trust their defense after what happened in Denver, Dallas, etc. The offense needs to keep the foot on the gas pedal firmly!