Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: DK Metcalf vs. Germie Bernard

As fantasy football managers finalize their weekly starting rosters, making a start/sit decision within one real-life team can sometimes the difference between a win and a loss. This week, we examine an intriguing teammate battle within the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room as downfield anchor DK Metcalf squares off against emerging rookie Germie Bernard.

Let's dive into recent usage trends, advanced metrics, and defensive matchups to see if we can pick the Steeler to start in this Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) catches a pass for 51 yards during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf enters Week 8 firmly entrenched as the undisputed alpha and primary focal point of the Pittsburgh passing attack. Over his last three games, Metcalf has commanded an elite 28.4% target share, turning heavy volume into consistent weekly production. He is averaging 8.5 targets, 5.8 receptions, and 82.4 receiving yards per game during this stretch, while maintaining a stellar red-zone market share that includes 5 targets inside the 20-yard line.

However, matching up against a stingy Cleveland Browns defense introduces a layer of caution. Cleveland’s defense has proven quite stout against opposing wide receiver corps, surrendering an average of just 19.8 fantasy points per game to the position (ranking third among the top units in fewest fantasy points allowed to wideouts). While the Browns possess a disciplined secondary that can limit explosive vertical plays, Metcalf's high-volume role ensures he remains immune to total game-script erasure.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a /td/ during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Germie Bernard continues to carve out a functional complementary role in the Pittsburgh offense, providing fantasy managers with an intriguing rotational piece. Over his last four contests, Bernard has logged a 64.2% route participation rate while averaging 4.2 targets per game and a 14.5% target share. He has converted that steady look-ahead into 3.1 receptions and 38.6 yards per contest, leaning heavily on efficiency, short-to-intermediate route execution, and 4.8 yards after catch per reception (YAC/R).

However, drawing a matchup against the Cleveland Browns defense presents a major statistical hurdle for secondary passing weapons. The Browns enter Week 8 fielding one of the league's most restrictive secondaries against opposing wide receivers, surrendering just 19.8 fantasy points per game to the position (ranking top-3 in fewest fantasy points allowed to wideouts). Cleveland is also limiting enemy wideouts to an efficient 62.1% completion rate and has given up only 3 receiving touchdowns to the position over their last six games. Furthermore, the Browns' secondary allows a stingy 5.1 yards per target to secondary receivers in the slot and wide alignment, capping Bernard's weekly ceiling and making him more of flex option in our Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings.

The Final Verdict

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) reacts after a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Stade de France Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf offers undeniable workhorse volume, superior red-zone equity, and the potential for a massive multi-touchdown outing. Germie Bernard's efficiency and rotational utility make him an interesting depth piece for managers navigating byes, but we're projecting Metcalf to command the heavy share of production in Week 8. While Bernard remains a name to monitor for flex spots (especially in PPR leagues), we're locking in DK Metcalf as the clear must-start option.