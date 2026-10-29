Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Omar Cooper Jr. vs. KC Concepcion

A handful of rookie WRs have flashed their talent this season, including Omar Cooper Jr. and KC Concepcion. Entering Week 8, both Cooper and Concepcion have produced fantasy-viable performances and are solid options in lineups.

Between Cooper and Concepcion, which first-year wideout is the better play in fantasy football in Week 8?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Omar Cooper Jr.

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing multiple games with an injury, Cooper is the WR7 in fantasy points per game (22.4) over the last two weeks. Although it’s an extremely small sample, Cooper has the third-most yards per reception (20.7), the third-most yards after the catch per reception (9.8), and the most yards per route run (4.77) among WRs with 10-plus targets in 2026.

It's a small sample size, but what Omar Cooper Jr. is doing for the #Jets is pretty ridiculous.



He's averaging 4.77 yards per route run and 9.8 yards after the catch per reception.



Here's where he stands among 113 wide receivers with at least 10 targets 📊 pic.twitter.com/Wbp5cRMWYC — Connor Long (@connor_long15) October 26, 2026

In Week 8, Cooper will face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is permitting the 11th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs (+2.0).

KC Concepcion

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) is forced out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Week 7, Concepcion had stellar volume, but his low-yardage outputs were limiting his upside in fantasy football. However, Concepcion exploded for a season-high 23.2 fantasy points in the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Tennessee Titans with 129 yards on 8 receptions.

KC Concepcion - nearly identical average separation score and route win rate to Ja'Marr Chase 👀 https://t.co/clfRxCWIPa pic.twitter.com/jBDhyWBiS3 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 28, 2026

While the Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t an extremely favorable matchup, Concepcion leads the Browns in target share (21.7%) entering Week 8.

Final Verdict: Start KC Concepcion

While Cooper has been extremely productive in recent weeks, it’s been at the expense of Garrett Wilson having quiet outings. Along with Wilson potentially getting back on track as the Jets’ No. 1 option in Week 8, Breece Hall could return from injury.

It remains to be seen what Cooper’s role looks like once Wilson gets more involved and Hall is featured out of the backfield.

Meanwhile, Concepcion has garnered five-plus targets in every game he’s started and finished this season. This gives Concepcion a relatively safe floor, and he proved in Week 7 that he has a high ceiling whenever the Browns target him further down the field.

Both Cooper and Concepcion are viable starters for fantasy football managers in Week 8, but Concepcion gets the slight nod.