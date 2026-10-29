Omar Cooper Jr. and KC Concepcion Highlight Week 8 NFL Fantasy Football Offensive Rookie of the Year Race

The NFL Rookie of the Year race has heated up, and Week 8 presents another opportunity for first-year playmakers to strengthen their candidacies. From emerging wide receivers to running backs earning larger workloads, recent performances are reshaping both the official award conversation and fantasy football rosters.

Understanding the difference between real-world value and fantasy value is essential when tracking this race.

The Rookie Who Made the Biggest Statement: Omar Cooper Jr.

No first-year playmaker delivered a stronger combination of real-life offensive impact and fantasy ceiling over the last two weeks than New York Jets wide receiver Cooper Jr. After missing five games due to an early-season ankle injury, he returned to the field and immediately transformed the Jets' passing attack into an explosive, vertical offense.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) reacts after scoring against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Jr. Followed up a 102-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 6 by racking up 5 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against Miami. In doing so, he became only the second rookie in Jets franchise history to record back-to-back 100-yard receiving games, joining Ring of Honor member Al Toon (1985).

KC Concepcion Is Making His Case for Rookie of the Year

The Browns vaunted rookie receiver delivered a breakout performance in Week 7, hauling in eight receptions for 129 receiving yards while adding 23 rushing yards on three carries. His 152 total scrimmage yards and 23.2 PPR fantasy points represented a massive spike for a player who entered the game with 186 receiving yards across his previous six appearances.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) is forced out of bounds by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Offensive Rookie of the Year voters, Concepcion's expanding role in Cleveland's offense is compelling. The Browns coaching staff is using him not only as a perimeter receiver, but as a versatile weapon on jet sweeps, screens, and quick-slants designed to get the ball in his hands.

Rookie Running Backs: Who Is Earning More Opportunities?

Unlike wide receivers who can impact games on limited snaps, rookie running backs separate themselves in the OROY discussion through consistent touch volume, goal-line work, and pass-blocking trust.

Jonah Coleman (Denver Broncos)

Aug 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos fullback Jonah Coleman (20) following the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing time with an ankle injury, Coleman made a significant return in Week 7. He played 50% of Denver's offensive snaps, leading the backfield with 9 carries for 54 rushing yards (6.0 YPC) while adding 2 receptions for 15 yards on 2 targets. Broncos head coach Sean Payton noted post-game that the offense needs to get Coleman more touches going forward. Standing 5'8" and 220 pounds, he was able to force multiple missed tackles and proved effective after contact.

Jeremiyah Love (Arizona Cardinals)

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against the Detroit Lions during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Love remains the marquee running back candidate in the OROY conversation. He has sustained a high touch share throughout the season, displaying an explosive gear on outside zone runs and screen passes. His lateral agility and homerun speed forces opposing defenses to stay honest in the box, opening up space for the rest of Arizona's passing game. Beyond his efficiency as a rusher, Love's heavy target share in the short passing game gives him a high PPR floor every week.

Rookie Wide Receivers Continue to Establish Roles

Carnell Tate (Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) catches the ball for a first down during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tate has established himself as the standard-bearer for the 2026 rookie receiver class. He commands heavy target share thanks to his intermediate route running, catch radius, and ability to win against tight man coverage. His standout performance came in a 9-reception, 145-yard display, proving he can shoulder alpha-level volume even when defenses game-plan specifically to take him away.

Denzel Boston (Cleveland Browns)

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Standing as a tall, imposing weapon, Boston gives Cleveland a big-bodied target down the sideline and inside the 20-yard line. He leads all rookie receivers with 3 touchdown receptions and maintains an efficient 18.6 yards per catch, making him a defense-stretching threat. While his target totals don't match Tate's sheer volume, Boston makes up for it with high-value air yards and strong contested-catch metrics in key situations.

Updated Offensive Rookie of the Year Rankings

1. Carnell Tate: He remains the favorite to win OROY and has been Tennessee's most consistent receiving threat, displaying polished route-running and high target efficiency.

2. Denzel Boston: He holds strong positioning near the top of the board thanks to his red-zone efficiency and consistent perimeter presence.

3. KC Concepcion: His 152-yard, 11-touch performance in Week 7 vaulted him into the top three OROY contenders. His dual-threat capabilities makes him a nightmare for defensive coordinators.

4. Jeremiyah Love: Love leads all first-year running backs in total scrimmage production and remains the highest-rated RB candidate for OROY.

5. Omar Cooper Jr.: He has been the most explosive receiver over the last two weeks, producing 217 yards and 2 touchdowns.