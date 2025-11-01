Trust Joe Flacco And These Week 9 Fantasy Football Boom or Bust Candidates
Sometimes we just want to plug a player in that we know isn't going to tank our fantasy lineup with a terrible week. However, there are other times when we know that our fantasy team is going to have to score a ton of points. That's when we plug in high-upside players, even if they come with a great risk. These are the top boom-or-bust options for Week 9.
QB Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
Flacco has been incredible since being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. In just three games, he's thrown for 784 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions, and has tacked on a rushing touchdown. This week, he has a strong matchup against the Chicago Bears, who are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
However, he is also attempting to play through an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. That means he can take one hit, and his day could be over, which is a massive risk. There is also a chance that he just can't throw very well because of the injury. He could give you a huge game if he's healthy and well, but he could also be out of the game on the first drive or massively ineffective.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson has now been ruled out for the Pats' Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. That should open the door for Henderson to have a potential massive breakout game. There is no doubt he is dynamic enough to give you a monster game both on the ground and through the air. However, there is also the chance that the coaching staff just refuses to give him the touches we want him to see. No one should be surprised if they start Henderson, hoping for a big game, and Terrell Jennings gets every touch on the first drive.
RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Harvey is not a player I have been high on at all at any point this season. However, it also can't just be ignored that he scored three touchdowns last week and may have earned himself more touches. With that said, this seems like a very similar situation that Brashard Smith was in last week when fantasy owners started him and he fell on his face. Like Smith, Harvey got extra work with the Broncos, having a big league. Even with the three TDs, he still only saw seven carries and one target. If the touches don't go up, he could have a disastrous game.
WR Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
With Travis Hunter landing on injured reserve after injuring his knee in Thursday's practice, BTJ should see an uptick in targets. We all saw what he could do last season, and him moving back to being the focal point of the offense gives him the opportunity to be a high-end WR1. However, his issues this season haven't really been target-related. He still struggled even when being heavily targeted. There is a real chance that his poor play continues, and he struggles anyway. Parker Washington or Dyami Brown could get a big boost instead.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Johnston showed us his ceiling early in the season when he was one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football. He also showed us his floor last week when he saw zero targets against the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries could be playing a role in his lack of work, but the Chargers also have a lot of mouths to feed, and a quarterback who is no stranger to having dud games. All of these things combined make Johnston very risky, even though we know he has massive upside.