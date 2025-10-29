Devin Neal, Christian Watson Lead Week 9 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Week 9 is here, and some of us have to dig deep to fill out our lineups. This has been a wild year, and we have dealt with a ton of injuries. Plus, the bye weeks are in full swing. If you are searching for players to plug in this week, this is our Week 9 deep sleepers.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa bounced back last week in Atlanta, throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions. This week, Tua plays on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens' defense has been awful this season, and is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. He should have another strong game this week on prime time, in what should now be a shootout with Lamar Jackson back.
RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
The writing is on the wall for Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. All summer, we said this was coming, and now is the time. Tyler Shough isn't taking over the starting job in New Orleans because he's better than Spencer Rattler. He's taking over because the Saints are 1 - 7, and it's time to see what they have in the rookie.
That same logic is going to apply to the running backs. Last week, Kamara saw just six carries and two targets. Neal was targeted three times. His touches will go up this week and continue to go up. Don't be shocked if Kamara ends up not playing this weekend because he's being traded. At the very least, this is a situation to monitor closely, because Kamara will be phased out.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel finally leaned into his rushing attack, and it worked. The Dolphins went into Atlanta and blew out the Falcons 34 - 10. Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards and caught his lone target for 20 yards. It stands to reason that Miami would continue to utilize this game plan after earning just their second win of the season last week. If Gordon is going to get double-digit touches, he's worth consideration.
WR Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
The rookie continues to impress and once again was the Titans' lead receiver in Week 8. He caught seven of eight targets for 93 yards. Over the past two weeks, he has piled up 163 receiving yards and a TD. The passing attack has looked better since the coaching change, and Dike is the WR1 in this offense right now.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Watson made his season debut on Sunday Night Football and had a solid showing. He caught all four of his targets for 85 yards, which led all the wide receivers in Green Bay. The Packers wide receivers are tough to predict, and Watson is a boom-or-bust guy, but if you're digging deep, you can do a lot worse.
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Andy Dalton only threw for 175 yards in Week 8, so things weren't good for any Carolina pass-catchers not named Tetairoa McMillan. Nevertheless, Sanders did still catch all three of his targets and has a much better matchup this week. After playing the Buffalo Bills last week, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points in the league to tight ends, this week he draws the Packers who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to the position. He could be a sneaky good start in this matchup.