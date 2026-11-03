Cairo Santos, Jake Elliott, and 3 More Must-Sit Kickers in Week 9 Fantasy Football Leagues

Choosing the wrong kicker can quietly sink your weekly fantasy lineup. With bye weeks thinning the pool and several offenses stalling in the red zone or playing in nasty weather, a few of the usual starters carry real downside this week. Stop bleeding points to a position you probably drafted in the final round. Whether it's a low-scoring matchup, a tough road kicking environment, or a team that keeps going for it on fourth down, here are the kickers you should consider benching before Sunday.

Jason Sanders (New York Jets)

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders (19) kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders is going through a tough stretch a Jets offense that has experienced difficulty sustaining long drives. When an offense struggles to cross the opponent's 40-yard line with consistency, even an accurate leg like Sanders sees his attempt volume plummet. Facing a rigid defensive opponent in the Chiefs who specialize in clamping down on third downs, Sanders carries a dangerously thin floor. Without reliable field-goal opportunities or high touchdown volume to pad his extra points, his weekly ceiling remains tightly capped.

Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles)

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliot (4) watches the flight of the ball before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Elliot remains one of the most accurate kickers in football, but his real-world efficiency rarely translates to fantasy dominance when the matchup turns south. Facing a Giants defense that forces high high red-zone efficiency, Elliot's scoring floor is threatened by how Philadelphia operates in opponent territory. The Eagles' aggressive fourth-down mindset inside the opponent's 40-yard line actively robs Elliot of 40+ yard field-goal tries. While his extra-point baseline remains solid due to touchdown volume, extra points deliver a weak return compared to multi-FG performances, leaving him with a low weekly ceiling.

Chad Ryland (Arizona Cardinals)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals place kicker Chad Ryland (38) walks off the field after he kicks the game-winning field against the Dallas Cowboys in overtime at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryland is locked into an offense that struggles with sustained consistency, making him a risky option for Week 9. Up against a unit that excels at forcing quick drives and punts, Ryland's projection suffers from a lack of reliable offensive movement. Arizona's offensive volatility often leads to long stretches of empty possessions and third-and-long stalls.

Cairo Santos (Chicago Bears)

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) looks on after kicking an extra point against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santos is an extremely accurate kicker, but his weekly fantasy outlook is completely grounded by an offense that struggles to sustain drives against disciplined front sevens. When a team gets bogged down between the 40-yard lines and settles for stalled possessions, Santos gets left standing on the sideline while the punt unit takes the field. Chicago's offensive volatility leaves him vulnerable where the team is forced to chase touchdowns or go for it on fourth down instead of attempting field goals. Combine those stalled drive tendencies with late-season outdoor venue elements at Soldier Field, and Santo becomes a prime candidate to leave on your bench.

Spencer Shrader (Indianapolis Colts)

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) reacts after missing a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shrader makes for a high-profile fade candidate heading into Week 9, especially as underlying offensive volatility has created a tough environment for sustaining drives. Facing a challenging defensive matchup that excels at chocking off long-developing possessions, Shrader carries a risky floor. If the Colts' offense continues to struggle with third-down conversions and red-zone execution, you will be left hoping for cheap garbage-time field goals rather than stable scoring drives.

Week 9 Strategy

Before locking in your Week 9 lineup, audit your kicker's environment. Check the implied team total, look out for drive-killing defenses, and steer clear of open-air stadiums bracing for strong November crosswinds.