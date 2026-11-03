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Week 9 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

The Cowboys have issues, but their scoring potential and kicker Brandon Aubrey aren't among them. He's ranked No. 1 this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys.
Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys. | Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without Chris Boswell, a top fantasy kicker who will need to be replaced with a streamer, and Joey Slye. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Cam Little and Cairo Santos. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later in the week for all the details! Other kickers, like Spencer Shrader and Harrison Butker, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent fantasy production. Managers can easily replace them with a viable streamer.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at IND

2

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. BUF

3

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at LAC

4

Matt Gay

LV

at SF

5

Cam Little

JAC

at BAL

6

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. TB

7

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. ARI

8

Jake Bates

DET

at MIA

9

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at CHI

10

Evan McPherson

CIN

at ATL

11

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. DAL

12

Tyler Bass

BUF

at MIN

13

Jason Sanders

NYJ

at KC

14

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. DEN

15

Nick Folk

ATL

vs. CIN

16

Drew Stevens

WAS

vs. LAR

17

Chad Ryland

ARI

at SEA

18

Eddy Pineiro

SF

vs. LV

19

Brandon McManus

LAR

at WAS

20

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at NO

21

Dominic Zvada

NYG

at PHI

22

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. NYJ

23

Wil Lutz

DEN

at CAR

24

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. HOU

25

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. GB

26

Daniel Carlson

NO

vs. CLE

27

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. JAC

28

Trey Smack

GB

at NE

29

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. NYG

30

Zane Gonzalez

MIA

vs. DET

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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