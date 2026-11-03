It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without Chris Boswell, a top fantasy kicker who will need to be replaced with a streamer, and Joey Slye. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Cam Little and Cairo Santos. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later in the week for all the details! Other kickers, like Spencer Shrader and Harrison Butker, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent fantasy production. Managers can easily replace them with a viable streamer.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at IND 2 Will Reichard MIN vs. BUF 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at LAC 4 Matt Gay LV at SF 5 Cam Little JAC at BAL 6 Cairo Santos CHI vs. TB 7 Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI 8 Jake Bates DET at MIA 9 Chase McLaughlin TB at CHI 10 Evan McPherson CIN at ATL 11 Spencer Shrader IND vs. DAL 12 Tyler Bass BUF at MIN 13 Jason Sanders NYJ at KC 14 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. DEN 15 Nick Folk ATL vs. CIN 16 Drew Stevens WAS vs. LAR 17 Chad Ryland ARI at SEA 18 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. LV 19 Brandon McManus LAR at WAS 20 Andre Szmyt CLE at NO 21 Dominic Zvada NYG at PHI 22 Harrison Butker KC vs. NYJ 23 Wil Lutz DEN at CAR 24 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. HOU 25 Andres Borregales NE vs. GB 26 Daniel Carlson NO vs. CLE 27 Tyler Loop BAL vs. JAC 28 Trey Smack GB at NE 29 Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG 30 Zane Gonzalez MIA vs. DET