Week 9 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without Chris Boswell, a top fantasy kicker who will need to be replaced with a streamer, and Joey Slye. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Bengals and Falcons will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Cam Little and Cairo Santos. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later in the week for all the details! Other kickers, like Spencer Shrader and Harrison Butker, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent fantasy production. Managers can easily replace them with a viable streamer.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at IND
2
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. BUF
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at LAC
4
Matt Gay
LV
at SF
5
Cam Little
JAC
at BAL
6
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. TB
7
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. ARI
8
Jake Bates
DET
at MIA
9
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at CHI
10
Evan McPherson
CIN
at ATL
11
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. DAL
12
Tyler Bass
BUF
at MIN
13
Jason Sanders
NYJ
at KC
14
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. DEN
15
Nick Folk
ATL
vs. CIN
16
Drew Stevens
WAS
vs. LAR
17
Chad Ryland
ARI
at SEA
18
Eddy Pineiro
SF
vs. LV
19
Brandon McManus
LAR
at WAS
20
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at NO
21
Dominic Zvada
NYG
at PHI
22
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. NYJ
23
Wil Lutz
DEN
at CAR
24
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. HOU
25
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. GB
26
Daniel Carlson
NO
vs. CLE
27
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. JAC
28
Trey Smack
GB
at NE
29
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. NYG
30
Zane Gonzalez
MIA
vs. DET
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano