Sam Darnold, TreVeyon Henderson, Plus 4 More Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers
Once the bye weeks start to hit and the injuries pile up, we no longer have the luxury of starting a star at every position like we did way back in Week 1. This week, we have to find players to fill out our lineups. These are the Week 9 sleepers.
QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Darnold has a great matchup this week against the Washington Commanders and was on a surprising number of waivers this week. If you need a quarterback, it's worth it to check your waivers and see if he cleared waivers or put in a claim if your waivers haven't been processed yet. While he hasn't been incredible this season, he also hasn't been bad. He's the QB19 on the season, and has Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who has been one of the best wideouts in the league this season. That duo should be able to light up a shaky Commanders secondary.
RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Spears matched Tony Pollard with 12 touches last week and has now outproduced him over the past three weeks. Over the past three weeks, Spears has racked up 19 carries and 10 receptions for 172 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Pollard has totaled 27 carries and nine receptions, which he turned into 161 scoreless yards. Since returning from injured reserve, Spears has closed the gap in volume and has been more productive. He is now the back to start in Tennessee.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Yes, we're ready to be hurt again. After naming him as a player to sit last week for the first time all season, Henderson took 10 carries for 75 yards and sucked us right back in. Rhamondre Stevenson still saw 14 carries, but only rushed for 34 yards. If Henderson just continuously looks more dynamic and is more productive, they have to give him more work. At least that's what logic would dictate.
WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Jennings has taken back over the WR1 role in San Francisco, and there is a chance that Brock Purdy returns this week as well. That's good news for Jennings and bad news for Kendrick Bourne. The production hasn't been there, but he has led the wide receivers in targets with seven each of the past two weeks. That is a valuable role, and he has a great matchup against the New York Giants, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Tucker gives you a nice floor with some upside. He has seen at least five targets in each of his last three games. During that stretch, he has totaled 14 receptions on 17 targets for a total of 174 yards. We don't expect him to win you your week, but he should have a solid game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
With Tyler Shough taking over at quarterback last week for Spencer Rattler, Johnson saw eight targets. He caught five of them for 53 yards. Shough has been named the starter for Week 9. There is a good chance that he leans on his big tight end as he tries to acclimate himself to being a quarterback in the NFL. We have seen Johnson be extremely productive for stretches many times throughout his career, including earlier this season.