Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard and 4 Running Backs Fantasy Players Can't Trust in Week 9
As we get deeper into the season, setting our lineups gets tougher and tougher. We have been dealing with both injuries and bye weeks, and we have to overcome them. Even with so many running backs no longer being options, there are still plenty that we don't want in our lineup. These are the running backs that you should sit in Week 9.
Sit Alvin Kamara in Week 9
If Kamara remains in New Orleans after the trade deadline, you'd better trade him before the fantasy trade deadline because he's done there. Not only is his age catching up with him, but the Saints are fazing him out of a young offense. He saw just six carries and two targets this week, and was out-targeted by rookie Devin Neal, who is also going to start seeing carries moving forward. This week, he's matched up against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Sit Rico Dowdle in Week 9
Despite Chuba Hubbard out-carrying and out-targeting Dowdle again this week, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that they can't ignore how "exceptional" Dowdle has been. Fantasy owners are eating it up like they've never heard a coach speak before. He's going to see similar touches again this week and has a terrible matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. ECR has Dowdle as the RB19; he will not be a top 19 back this week.
Sit Tony Pollard in Week 9
Since Tyjae Spears has returned from injured reserve, Pollard has been the inferior option. Again in Week 8, Spears outperformed Pollard. Both backs saw 12 touches, and Spears totaled 82 yards and a TD, while Pollard totaled just 53 yards. Over the past three weeks, Spears has far outproduced Pollard. We would even consider cutting Pollard at this point.
Sit Jordan Mason in Week 9
We have zero trust in Mason at this point. Aaron Jones is back, and the Vikings are playing the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Not only is the matchup bad, but the game script could be disastrous for the Vikings going into Detroit this week. They are probably going to get blown out, leading to Jones seeing the vast majority of the snaps.
Sit RJ Harvey in Week 9
Harvey scored three TDs last week in a blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys and their worst defense in the league. Fantasy owners are thrilled, but this is a trap. This is the Brashard Smith situation all over again. He saw one target all game and just seven carries in a blowout win. Just like in Kansas City on Monday Night Football, the rookie will go back to the bench this week, and JK Dobbins will be the distant RB1 as long as he's healthy.
Sit TreVeyon Henderson in Week 9
It was great to see Henderson get 10 carries for 75 yards in Week 8, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. The Patriots have shown us what they want to do with their running backs. Again, this was a rookie getting extra touches in a blowout. No one has been more vocal about Henderson needing to get more touches this season, but we have very little confidence that this will continue this week.