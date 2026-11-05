Week 9 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Breece Hall Vs Braelon Allen

It's looking likely that the New York Jets will get running back Breece Hall back this week. This has led to speculation about how the backfield is going to play out in New York, because Braelon Allen has been outstanding while Hall has been sidelined.

If you are looking for answers, don't turn to the Jets' coaching staff, because you won't find them there. They continue to use a lot of words to tell us nothing. Regarding the backfield, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said, "It's a great problem to have. You got two No. 1 backs. Breece is obviously the bell cow -- he's our guy -- but it'll be a mix. And as far as hot hand, not hot hand, I think that's always an in-game, feel thing."

OC Frank Reich on Breece Hall and Braelon Allen tandem, via @RichCimini:



"It's a great problem to have. You got two No. 1 backs. Breece is obviously the bell cow -- he's our guy -- but it'll be a mix. And as far as hot hand, not hot hand, I think that's always an in-game, feel… — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 5, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

There are only two things that Reich said that matter at all, and they are directly contradictory. Saying Hall is the "bell cow" should thrill fantasy owners, while saying "hot hand" should terrify them.

Week 9 will also be his first game back from a lengthy absence due to a soft-tissue injury, which could lead to him being eased back into action. We do expect this to be a split backfield, leaning towards Hall in about a 60/40 split.

We would not be starting Hall this week in a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. There is too much risk involved, with the matchup limiting the upside.

Long-term, we don't know what's going to happen. We still believe the Jets should trade Hall for the younger, cheaper, and just as productive Allen. The issue with this is that we can't listen to anything Aaron Glenn has to say because he might not even be there by the time we get to the trade deadline next week.

The team has no reason to inform him of anything, and his words hold no weight. A lot can change with the Jets in the coming week, so the long-term is up in the air.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen had a spectacular run, but if Hall returns this week, unfortunately, you will have to put him on your bench in most situations. That's not to say that he will be completely unusable, but most competitive teams will have a better option than the Jets' backup. Both of these backs will likely cannibalize each other, with Allen getting the shortest end of the stick. We will not be starting him this week.

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