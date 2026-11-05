Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kyle Pitts vs. Brenton Strange

Not every fantasy football manager is lucky enough to start one of the elite TEs each week. Among the other fantasy-viable TEs, Kyle Pitts and Brenton Strange are ranked similarly in Week 9.

Between Pitts and Strange, which TE is the better play in fantasy football in Week 9?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitts was limited to only 2.6 fantasy points in Week 8, but that was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a far-from-ideal weather game. From Week 5 to Week 7, Pitts was the TE4 in fantasy points per game (17.1).

Among 28 TEs with 25-plus targets, Pitts has the fifth-most touchdowns (4) and the eighth-most yards after the catch per reception (6.1). In Week 9, Pitts will face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is permitting the fourth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+5.3).

Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the season, Strange is the TE12 in fantasy points per game (11.8) since Week 4. Strange gets solid volume in an efficient Jacksonville Jaguars offense, generating the 14th-highest target share (18.0%) at the TE position.

Entering Week 9, the Baltimore Ravens are giving up the 12th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+0.7). Of the 28 TEs with 25-plus targets, Strange is logging the sixth-most yards per reception (11.9) and the fourth-most yards per route run (2.10).

Final Verdict: Start Kyle Pitts

Starting Pitts always carries risk in an Atlanta Falcons offense that can look out of sorts at times. However, the Falcons are playing as underdogs against a high-octane Bengals offense in Week 9, which should lead to more passing opportunities.

Additionally, between Pitts and Strange, Pitts has the higher touchdown upside. Strange has caught just one touchdown this season, and he has an unreliable role in the red zone, despite being in the better offensive environment.

While the Jaguars are favored on the road against the shorthanded Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Strange may not see much usage. Jacksonville has three blowout wins this year, and Strange has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in two of them.

Both Pitts and Strange are viable starters for fantasy football managers in Week 9, but Pitts carries a higher ceiling.