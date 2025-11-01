Kareem Hunt Erupts, Marvin Harrison Jr. Breaks Out, More Week 9 NFL Bold Predictions
The weekend is here, and the full slate of Week 9 games is just a day away from kicking off. That means that we are coming in hot. Nobody wants some boring predictions; you guys are here for the hot takes. These are our bold predictions for Week 9.
The Top Two Quarterbacks On The Week Will Both Play On Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals will face off with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and we are in store for a shootout. These two teams are going to give us a ton of fantasy points, and the quarterbacks will be the QB1 and QB2 on the week. This prediction has no caveat. We understand that Kyler Murray isn't 100% locked into play. This prediction stands if he is inactive and Jacoby Brissett is under center.
Chase Brown Finishes As The RB1 Overall For Week 9
Joe Flacco has brought the Bengals' fantasy option back to relevance. Chase Brown is no exception. This week, he has a great matchup against the Chicago Bears, who are bottom ten in the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy running backs. With Flacco dealing with a shoulder injury, it would make sense that they run the ball with Brown more this week and get the ball out quickly on dump-offs. That is why Brown will finish as the top running back in Week 9.
Kareem Hunt Finishes As An RB1 This Week
With Isiah Pacheco almost certainly out this week, it opens the door for Hunt to see significant snaps and touches against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Hunt will get the vast majority of the carries, plenty of targets, and all the red zone work. This is a game that should have a lot of points, and Hunt will be a key piece.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Has The Best Game Of His Career
On Monday Night Football, Harrison is going to have the best fantasy game of his career. His best fantasy game was in Week 2 last year when he caught four passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He will outperform that game this week and have his top career fantasy game. Of course, the matchup with the Cowboys, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers, helps.
Jauan Jennings Finishes As A Top 10 WR
This week will be the healthiest Jennings has been all season, and we have seen his role continue to grow each week since returning from injury. He has a great matchup against the New York Giants, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. The San Francisco 49ers' defense is now bad enough that they will have to keep throwing to hold off the Giants if they intend to win the game.
Colston Loveland Is A Top Five TE
Over the past three games, Loveland has seen his most targets in his career each week. Last week, he saw a season-high five targets. The team is clearly making an effort to integrate the rookie into the offense. This week, he is matched up against the Bengals, who are allowing the most fantasy points in the league to tight ends.