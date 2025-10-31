Kyler Murray And 4 Must-Start Fantasy Football Flex Options in Week 9
There are a lot of fantasy options that are viewed as being right on the fringe of being a flex option. Fantasy owners debate whether or not to plug these players into their lineups. These are the fringe players that you need to have in your lineup in Week 9.
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
We are going with Murray here, who was on a lot of waivers coming into this week. It's not a lock that he plays this week, but it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. However, if you do plan on starting him on Monday Night Football and he's a game-time decision, just handcuff him with Jacoby Brissett, who is also a fine option this week.
That's because the Cardinals are playing the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone is a great option against Dallas. If you are on the fence about starting Murray this week, don't be. Plug him in against the Cowboys. They have the worst defense in football and by far the worst pass defense.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson looks to be in serious danger of missing Week 9 with a toe injury. This comes on the heels of Henderson's most promising fantasy game of the season, in which he saw 10 carries that he took for 75 yards. He appears to clearly be the next man up in the Patriots' backfield, and could be in line for a big game against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. If Stevenson does end up playing, Henderson becomes a much more shaky option.
RB Brashard Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
We were much lower than most on Smith last week, and things played out as we expected. He carried the ball three times for eight yards. This week we are much higher on him. Smith becomes a much more interesting option with Isiah Pacheco sidelined with a knee injury.
When Kareem Hunt left with an injury two weeks back, we saw that Smith was clearly the next man up and slid into his role. It stands to reason that he would do the same thing with Pacheco out. While we understand you will have to deal with the same frustration you've been dealing with from Pacheco and Hunt all season here, his PPR value could give him more upside.
WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
As Jennings continues to get healthier, his role and production continue to grow. After surpassing Kendrick Bourne and serving as the clear WR1 the past two weeks, Week 9 will be the healthiest he's been all season. With Ricky Pearsall seemingly forever hurt, and a great matchup this week against the Giants, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, he needs to be in your lineup this week.
WR Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants
With all the injuries in New York, Robinson is now the top option for the Giants. As the 49ers' defense has suffered more and more injuries, they have understandably gotten worse and worse. You shouldn't be benching any teams' WR1 against them right now. They are struggling to stop anybody.