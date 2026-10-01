Who Should You Start in Fantasy Football Week 4: Omarion Hampton or Cam Skattebo?

Deciding between two promising young running backs with shifting backfield roles is one of the most challenging lineup decisions facing fantasy football managers heading into Week 4. On one side, you have Omarion Hampton of the Los Angeles Chargers who is a talented running back whose playing time took a sudden and surprising hit in Week 3. On the other side, there is Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants who is coming off a breakout game where he served as the undisputed focal point of the offense.

While draft prestige and overall season numbers present one picture, the underlying usage trends from Week 3 offers a different narrative.

The Workload Battle

To determine which running back presents a safer and more dependable foundation for your Week 4 lineup, we must first look past fantasy points and compare their actual opportunity profiles across the first three games.

Metric Omarion Hampton (LAC) Cam Skattebo (NYG) Carries/Game 16.7 16.7 Total Rush Attempts 50 50 Targets per Game 0.7 2.7 Receptions 2 7 Touches per Game 17.3 19 Week 3 Snap Share 42% 77% Red-Zone Touches High Priority/2 TDs Emerging Role/1 TD

The Analytical Takeaway

Season-long touch totals currently suggest parity between the two backs, but Skattebo holds a distinct advantage in reliable workload heading into Week 4 thanks to his dramatic surge in playing time.

Hampton's Volume Needs a Rebound

Hampton's early-season box scores appears solid. (50 carries for 193 rushing yards, 3.9 YPC, and two touchdowns through three contests. A deeper dive into Week 3 reveals a concerning shift in how the Chargers utilized their backfield.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Production: 15 carries, 56 rushing yards (3.7 YPC)

Pass-Game Involvement: 1 target, 0 receptions

Snap Participation: 29 of 69 offensive snaps (42%)

A 42 % snap share falls far below what fantasy managers expect from an early-round fantasy selection. When a running back is restricted primarily to early-down rushing duties and excluded from the passing game, his fantasy output becomes almost entirely dependent on touchdowns. For Hampton to re-establish himself as a trustworthy RB2, Los Angeles must expand his snap rate back toward the 60% threshold.

Skattebo Is Earning the Extra Work

While Hampton's playing time vanished in Week 3, Skattebo seized control of the Giants' backfield. He elevated his role from a rotational, situational player into a true feature back.

Week 3 Production: 20 carries for 60 rushing yards; 3 receptions for 40 receiving yards (100 total yards on 23 touches)

Snap Participation: 49 of 64 offensive snaps (76.6%)

PFF revealed that Skattebo logged 100% of New York's late-down two-minute drill snaps in Week 3. Taking control of third-down and hurry-up situations gives a running back a high floor, ensuring he remains on the field even if his team falls behind.

The Receiving-Game Difference

Hampton holds the superior three-game baseline in catch volume and target total. Skattebo's sudden Week 3 integration (3 catches on 3 targets for 40 yards, combined with complete control of third-down duties) indicates his passing-game floor could eclipse Hampton's in the near future.

Red-Zone Role Could Decide It

Goal-line touches often determine the winning side of a fantasy football matchup. Both backs remain deeply involved near the end zone.

Hampton: He has secured two rushing touchdowns through three games, operating as the Chargers' preferred physical runner inside the 10-yard line.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Former Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skattebo: He has logged only one rushing touchdown, but his complete dominance of high-leverage snaps in Week 3 points towards expanded goal-line opportunity moving forward.

The Final Fantasy Football Verdict

Start Skattebo if you need a reliable high-floor flex or RB2. His 76.6 snap rate, 23 touches, and third-down role afford him a strong baseline in PPR and half-PPR scoring systems.

Start Hampton if you are chasing standard-format touchdown upside and expect the Chargers to correct his Week 3 snap regression.

The Final Decision: Skattebo is the recommended Week 4 start due to his superior snap share, high touch ceiling, and active three-down deployment.