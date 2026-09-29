Fantasy Football Fallout: Mike McDaniel Tanking Omarion Hampton in Favor of Keaton Mitchell

From a normal football perspective, the Los Angeles Chargers have been a major flop compared to expectations, perhaps more so than the rest of the NFL.

But from a fantasy football perspective, the Chargers have somehow been even worse.

Normally, even struggling teams can at least provide some fantasy football value. But that hyped Mike McDaniel arrival hasn’t unlocked a new level, it’s somehow produced the worst three-game stretch of the quarterback’s career.

Justin Herbert’s flop has dragged all of his skill position players down with him, creating a fantasy football wasteland. Not that wideouts not named Ladd McConkey were worth an investment, never mind a crowded tight end room that had Oronde Gadsden, David Njoku and Charlie Kolar (Gadsden is the only healthy one after three weeks).

And to make matters worse, McDaniel’s unexpected tinkering with the running back spot has ruined what should’ve been baseline normal production for Omarion Hampton.

Mike McDaniel ruins fantasy football seasons with Chargers

How many thousands of fantasy football teams went belly-up in the first month due to McDaniel alone?

Many, surely. Hampton was sitting on an average draft position (ADP) of around 12-17 for most of the fantasy football drafts stretch.

Through three games, Hampton has rushed for 193 yards and two scores on a 3.9 average with two lost fumbles. He’s carried the ball 50 times to just 17 attempts for Keaton Mitchell.

Mitchell has turned his chances, though, into 85 yards (5.0 average) and been targeted four times as a receiver, catching one touchdown.

These baseline stats don’t tell the whole story, either. Look at the snap counts from the loss to the Buffalo Bills:

Los Angeles Chargers RB snap share today:



Omarion Hampton 42.0%

Keaton Mitchell 37.7%

Kimani Vidal 24.6%



Hampton was supposed to be the chosen one 😭 — Underdog (@Underdog) September 27, 2026

Hampton also just isn’t getting the bulk of the work when it comes time to pass the ball:

Justin Herbert has dropped back 69 times over the last two weeks. RB routes:



1. Keaton Mitchell 22

2. Kimani Vidal 18

3. Omarion Hampton 15



Hampton has seen three targets on the season, a 3.4% share. — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) September 28, 2026

There’s no reason to think this changes all that much if the Chargers offense starts clicking and they pick up some wins. McDaniel very obviously likes Mitchell’s skillset and won’t keep him on the sidelines.

Hampton is, in a word, cooked. Now would be the time to sell high before his value tanks for good. There will be solid games, but nothing near the ADP. And that miserable interior offensive line isn’t going to magically improve, either, so every Chargers skill position player, with Hampton the biggest disappointment, is straight-up toxic this year.

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