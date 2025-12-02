Justin Jefferson Can No Longer Be Trusted in Fantasy Plus 4 More Wide Receivers to Bench in Week 14
It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season for most, and we can't have any duds in our lineups costing us a potential playoff run. We have to get our wide receivers right and leave the right players on the bench out of our lineups. These are the wide receivers you should sit in Week 14.
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Jefferson is one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the league and has a great matchup against the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. This makes him a very tempting option this week. We are still not starting him this week. That's how bad the quarterback situation is in Minnesota right now. It doesn't matter if it's JJ McCarthy or Max Brosmer; we want nothing to do with this passing attack.
Devonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' wideouts have a bad matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week, who are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. AJ Brown has the hot hand in Philly, coming off two great games. We aren't willing to start both Philly wide receivers in this matchup. While Brown has been too hot to bench, we are going away from Smith this week.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
We are concerned with Wilson this week, going up against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. Marvin Harrison Jr returned last week, and Wilson caught just three passes for 36 yards. Harrison is only going to get more integrated into the offense as he gets healthier coming off his appendectomy. With an even worse matchup in Week 14 than in Week 13, we are out on Wilson in this one.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
This seems like a no-brainer, but this is a name that continues to pop up in start/sit questions. You should not be starting BTJ under any circumstances. He returned last week and caught two passes for 28 yards. In nine games this season, he has now caught just 32 of 63 targets for 448 yards and a touchdown. Leave him on your bench or drop him to your waiver wire.
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
Higgins was a popular waiver wire pickup after having four consecutive solid fantasy outings. While he was a fine pickup, he is not someone you should be plugging into your lineup right away. The Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs this week, who are in the top half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy wide receivers. We do not want to start CJ Stroud's WR2 in this matchup.