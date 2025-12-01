The Five Best Wide Receivers to Pickup off the Waiver Wire for Week 14 Including a Jets Playmaker Ready for Takeoff
With Week 13 in our rearview, we need to start looking ahead to Week 14. We have to put in our waiver wire claims. One of our main focuses on the waiver wire this week needs to be the wide receivers. There are some strong options available this week, and we will be covering the best ones. These are the top wide receiver waiver wire claims for Week 14.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
Mitchell is a tremendous athlete and significantly less tremendous wide receiver. In Week 13, he caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. Much of his production came off the back of a 52-yard touchdown reception. There is no denying Mitchell's potential upside, especially if he is seeing double-digit targets. However, due to his limited skill set and disastrous quarterback situation, it will be hard to trust him for any kind of consistent production.
Isaac TeSlaa, Detroit Lions
TeSlaa becomes an interesting option for Week 14 and potentially beyond if Amon-Ra St. Brown is forced to miss anytime due to his sprained ankle. He is an impressive prospect who gained a ton of buzz during training camp and the preseason. If St. Brown is unable to play through the injury, TeSlaa could see an uptick in opportunities and become a potential sneaky good flex option.
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
Over the past six weeks, Higgins has seen at least five targets in all but one game. He has also scored three touchdowns during that span. In Week 13, he caught all five of his targets for 65 yards, which was his most yards in a game this season. The rookie seems to have limited upside, but he could be beginning to come into his own and have a late-season breakout.
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints
Vele has seen 15 targets over the past two weeks. In Week 13, he led the team in targets, receptions, and yards. He caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. You may not want to start Vele right away after picking him up, but he is worth stashing on your bench to see if this trend continues of him seeing increased volume.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
If Reed is on your waiver wire and not stashed on someone's IR, he is worth picking up and putting on your roster. The timetable for his return suggests that he should be back in action soon. Once he does return, we already know what kind of upside he has. Even though the Packers' WR corps is unpredictable, Reed is the best of the bunch, even if he could be eased back into action and lack consistency at times.