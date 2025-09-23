Brian Thomas Jr. and Terry McLaurin Can't Be Trusted Plus Six More Receivers to Leave on Your Bench in Week 4.
Things are changing quickly in fantasy football this season, and we have to respond accordingly when setting our lineups each week. Right now, it's time to focus on Week 4. The wide receivers have been the most volatile position this season and may be the most important position to get right. A dud wideout can sink your week. These are the wide receiver sits for Week 4.
Sit Brian Thomas Jr in Week 4
No passing attack has been more disappointing for fantasy owners so far this season. Most fantast football players glossed over the lack of chemistry between Trevor Lawrence and BTJ, and it's becoming clear that it shouldn't have been. Missed connections and dropped passes have plagued this duo, and we now have a big enough sample size to begin to panic. Through three games, he has just seven receptions for 115 yards.
Sit Ladd McConkey in Week 4
We understand that benching McConkey may not be feasible based on your roster construction; however, you should begin to temper your expectations this week. He is no longer an autostart. On the season, he is the WR41 overall and the WR3 on his own team. That's not to say that he won't have big games, but barring an injury to Keenan Allen, he's not going to be the stud you thought you drafted. The matchup against the Giants this week could lead to more big plays and a big game from Quentin Johnston.
Sit DeVonta Smith in Week 4
The Eagles trailed the Rams in Week 3 and were forced to throw, and Smith still only totaled 60 yards. Granted, he caught eight passes and scored, so it was a good week, but we don't see the volume being there against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' offense is depleted, both on the line and at wide receiver, and the Eagles' defense should dominate them, likely leading to another run-heavy approach by Philadelphia.
Sit Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 4
Robinson is ranked as a top-30 wide receiver this week, but we aren't feeling it against the Chargers. After a disastrous game from Malik Nabers in Week 3, they are going to get him the ball early and often in Week 4. In that same game, Robinson caught only one pass for 24 yards. This is a bad offense against a tough defense with a rookie quarterback making his first start. No thanks on Robinson this week.
Sit DJ Moore in Week 4
A touchdown saved Moore's stats this past week, but he has clearly fallen down the pecking order in Chicago. He's caught just 12 passes for 135 yards and one TD this season, and it's time to leave him on the bench for a better option this week if at all possible. Even against the Las Vegas Raiders, he's tough to trust. It doesn't help that we also don't trust his quarterback.
Sit Terry McLaurin in Week 4
As of Tuesday, McLaurin is dealing with a quad injury, his quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is questionable for Week 4, and his opponent's top cornerback, AJ Terrell, is questionable for next week. Those factors could all change over the course of a week; however, what isn't going to change is the fact that through three weeks, McLaurin has 10 catches for a total of 149 scoreless yards.
Sit Tee Higgins in Week 4
Higgins is currently unstartable with Jake Browning under center. The Bengals' offensive line is horrific, and Browning simply isn't good enough to function behind it. This offense could end up being the most disappointing we've ever seen in fantasy football.
Sit Calvin Ridley in Week 4
Ridley and rookie quarterback Cam Ward have struggled to get on the same page this season. In Week 4, Ward will be chased down by Will Anderson Jr, and Derek Stingley Jr will lock up Ridley. That is not going to bode well for anyone involved in Tennessee. This passing game should be avoided this week.