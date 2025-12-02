Zach Ertz and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 14 Fantasy Football
We can win the week if we just put the work in. We must find players with high workloads, touchdown upside, and favorable matchups. The better that we understand this data, the better that we may perform in the game of Fantasy Football. Today, we look at the best Tight Ends to start in Week 14. These are your four must-start Tight Ends of the week.
Zach Ertz (@ Vikings)
The Commanders have not been shy to use Ertz. In Week 13, he had (13) Targets for (10) Receptions and (106) Yards. Ertz is 2nd on the team in Target Share (21%) and 2nd in Receiving Touchdowns (4).
Ertz also has (8) Red Zone Targets on the season, in which he has caught (6) balls for (4) Touchdowns. The Vikings are 22nd versus the Tight End and playing worse as the weeks go on. As an added bonus, the Commanders may be getting Jayden Daniels back in the lineup this week.
Juwan Johnson (@ Buccaneers)
Between Johnson and Chris Olave, they have dominated the Saints Team Targets. The duo combines for a 47% Target Share. Johnson has 19% of those Targets. He is also catching 73% of those Targets and he has is above average in explosion at (10.7) Yards per Reception.
The Buccaneers rank 15th versus the Tight End. Game script will favor the Saints to likely pass more in the second half. That benefits Johnson given his moderately high volume.
We also love the Red Zone and Johnson is 2nd on the team in Red Zone Targets (7) and Touchdowns (2). This offense is much better with Tyler Shough behind center.
Darren Waller (@ Jets)
Do not forget about Waller the Baller. He is back in the lineup and his volume will be back to must-start status.
Waller is averaging (3.8) Targets per Game. However, he is catching 80% of his Targets and he has (4) Touchdowns in as many games. Waller exited early in Week 7.
In what has essentially been four games played by Waller, he has (5) Red Zone Targets, (4) Receptions and (4) Touchdowns. The Jets will be the opposition this week and they are 20th versus the Tight End.
Colston Loveland (@ Packers)
Loveland has not had any less than (4) Targets in a game since Week 6. He has lived up to his drafted value. Loveland is working at a Target Share of about 15%. He is catching over 70% of his Targets for aa highly explosive (13.1) Yards per Reception. This is well above Tight End average.
Loveland is a moderate Red Zone Target with (6) Targets on the year for (2) Touchdowns. Remember, he did not become an offensive staple until mid-October. The Packers are 10th versus the Tight End, which is not dominant enough to score off the volume.