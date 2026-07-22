Tank Dell Injury Update: Latest On Texans Star WR Ahead Of NFL Training Camp

Prior to a devastating injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 NFL season, Houston Texans star wide receiver Tank Dell emerged as one of the top young wideouts in the league. The Texans selected Dell in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact in year one.

He missed time down the stretch of his rookie campaign, but managed to haul in 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games, setting the stage for a highly anticipated 2024 season. Though Dell struggled to sustain the consistent production he flashed as a rookie, he further cemented his status as one of Houston’s premier playmakers on the offensive end.

He racked up 51 catches over 81 targets with 667 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but ultimately sustained a season-ending knee injury. Dell went down with a torn ACL, MCL and LCL, along with a dislocated knee, forcing him to miss all of last season.

Despite the severity of his injury, Dell has remained poised to bounce back in a big way, and has received plenty of positive updates along the way. During the team’s OTA workouts, Dell returned to the field and worked to the side apart from team drills.

As training camp approaches, he’s slated to return to football activities as he targets his return to the field early in the 2026 campaign. Earlier this week, the star wideout released footage that featured encouraging signs for his first season back in over a year and a half. Dell was running routes with fluidity in quickness, making cuts without missing a beat.

Texans WR Tank Dell & Packers WR Matthew Golden working out together at University of Houston:



Dell’s quickness looks very impressive for somebody coming off an injury like him.



(🎥: @receiverfactory) pic.twitter.com/lWz4JpLbPf — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) July 19, 2026

The team will reportedly take a “measured approach” to ensure Dell remains healthy for the entire 2026 season and beyond, but his recent clips have generated plenty of buzz. Let’s monitor his fantasy football outlook for the upcoming year as he targets his return to action:

Tank Dell Primed For Bounce-Back Campaign In 2026, One Of Fantasy’s Top Sleepers For Drafts

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Coming into the new season, the Texans are looking to avenge their Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots, expecting a strong rebound effort from C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense. With Dell slated to return, Stroud will get back one of his top targets in a vastly expanded role, setting up a potential breakout for his star wide receiver.

Alongside the likes of Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz in the passing game, Dell will see significantly greater volume, bolstering his fantasy stock for the upcoming year. Obviously, fantasy players will wait to see how he progresses during training camp, but I’d expect him to garner plenty of attention as a sleeper candidate come draft time.

It may take a few games to knock the rust off, but in his new role, Dell will be thrust into a position to shine. Another 700-yard campaign, five-plus-touchdown performance doesn’t feel outrageous for Dell in his first season back after being sidelined for the past year.

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