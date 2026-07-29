The Best Fantasy Basketball Fits For The 76ers Final Roster Spot: Will Jrue Holiday Join LeBron James In Philly?

After trading away Johni Broome for cash considerations yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers still have one last roster spot to fill. With LeBron James joining the team, followed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, after they traded for Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason, this team is all in. Rumors are now swirling that they have big plans for that final roster spot, but who would be the best fit in Philly and for fantasy basketball lineups? These are the top stars they could be targeting.

G Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are expected to buy out Holiday, and the Sixers could make a run at him. Even at 36 years old, he brings high-end 3-and-D value. Last season, he shot 37.8% from beyond the arc and is still a lock-down defender.

Philly could only offer him the veteran minimum, so Holiday would have to accept a significant pay cut, but this situation could be worth it for him as he nears the end of his career. LeBron taking such a massive pay cut could set the precedent for other players to also sacrifice money to make a run at an NBA Championship.

Holiday would be a great fit for the Sixers, but this wouldn't do any favors for fantasy basketball owners. His scoring would inevitably drop, although his assists could see a boost on a per-minute basis.

G Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

Thompson is another veteran expected to be on the move this offseason. The Mavericks will likely trade or buy out Thompson in the near future. While Jrue brings elite defense, Thompson is one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time. He has shot over 40% from three for his career, and shot 38.3% last season.

He has extensive playoff and championship experience and is the kind of player who you can plug in that can help win you games during the playoffs. His defense isn't what it once was, but adding a shooter like Thompson would be a great fit for a team trying to win a ring.

Miami would be a better landing spot for his fantasy value, because they need a long-range shooter much more than the Sixers; however, this isn't a bad landing spot. We expect Philly to do plenty of load management this season, which will open up more opportunities for Thompson than you might expect looking at their roster on paper.

G DeMar DeRozan, FA

DeRozan seems like the longest shot of the three, but he could be a dark horse candidate to join the Sixers if he wants to be there and is prioritizing winning a ring. Last season, he still averaged over 18 points and four assists per game.

Unlike both Holiday and Thompson, DeRozan has not won a championship ring in his otherwise extremely impressive career. Now, entering next season at 37 years old, this could be his best chance of winning a ring and potentially solidifying his resume for the Hall of Fame.

This would not be a great landing spot for his fantasy value. His minutes and usage would both drop significantly. Going to Philly would be about winning a ring. While he could still have big moments and play an important role, he would not be a consistent fantasy contributor.



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