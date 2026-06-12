Angels SP Reid Detmers' Fantasy Baseball Outlook Bolstered With Mock Trade To Mets

The Los Angeles Angels have emerged as likely sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline in August, with Reid Detmers garnering attention as a candidate to be moved. The Angels are just 27-42 to this point of the season, looking to bring in long-term assets to develop into potential cornerstone pieces.

Despite the team’s defensive struggles, Detmers has maintained encouraging production and a high strikeout rate. Through 14 starts, he’s posted a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 81 innings, the fifth-highest strikeout mark in the majors.

The Angels have struggled mightily to start the year, and are rumored to be heading into a full-fledged rebuild. Detmers is viewed as one of the team’s top trade assets, playing on the final year of his current deal with two years of arbitration.

The sixth-year starter should have a solid market on the trade block, with a trade bolstering his fantasy baseball outlook down the stretch of the season. The New York Mets are a solid fit for Detmers among potential suitors, and could present a considerable return for the veteran arm.

Let’s look at a mock trade that sends Detmers to New York, as the team looks to make a deep playoff run:

Los Angeles Angels-New York Mets Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

May 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Los Angeles receives Ryan Clifford (Mets No. 3 Prospect), Jack Wenninger (Mets No. 5 Prospect)

New York receives Reid Detmers

In the proposed deal, New York mortgages a pair of Triple-A prospects for a quality bullpen arm, as the unit faces inconsistency among its current rotation. The Mets send Ryan Clifford and Jack Wenninger to the Angels to bring in Detmers to fill such a need, bolstering the 26-year-old’s fantasy baseball outlook.

Starting with the return, Clifford and Wenninger are two high-upside prospects for the Angels to develop. Both players are eyeing 2027 debuts and could develop into long-term contributors for the team’s next era. Clifford is a reliable hitter with encouraging power and defensive versatility. Wenninger is a 6-foot-4 starting pitcher, who boasts a well-controlled sinker with velocity that’s developed noticeably over his time in the minor leagues.

Looking at the fantasy baseball impact, Detmers could take a significant leap in value with a trade to New York. The Mets’ defensive lineup could help Detmers improve on his ERA, and with sustained strikeout production, he could close the year as one of fantasy’s biggest breakouts on the mound. He currently checks in as SP14 in fantasy scoring, potentially improving on that mark with a change of scenery.

Why The Angels Make The Trade

May 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) reacts after pitching the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Though he’s turning just 27 later this month, there’s little upside to retaining Detmers without a long-term vision. This reasoning will likely force the Angels’ hand at the deadline, capitalizing on the value of their coveted trade pieces. Los Angeles could add two quality prospects who could leave an impact as soon as next season, as the team looks to rebuild amid the longest active playoff drought in baseball.

Why The Mets Make The Trade

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Eyeing a deep postseason run, the Mets are expected to buy bullpen reinforcements at the deadline, shoring up an inconsistent unit on the defensive end. Detmers is a quality addition to the pitching staff who could come at a relatively low cost. New York boasts no shortage of high-upside prospects, and could afford to mortgage a handful of such assets to capitalize on the team’s championship window. The Mets are getting healthy at the right time and could sustain momentum with the addition of a quality starter.

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