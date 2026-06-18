The Best Landing Spots to Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Basketball's Top Player

There are many rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. On one hand, fans list him as a Miami Heat centerpiece with a deal sounding more like done in all but ink. On the other hand, Giannis may remain in Milwaukee. Until anything is penned to paper, Giannis lives up in the clouds as a dream for many suitors. In our little fantasy (basketball) world, where might we prefer him to go? Well, either of these three franchises would be good.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics are heavily rumored to have made an offer for Giannis. In such a deal, Jaylen Brown is very likely to be sent to the Midwest. That puts Giannis beside Jayson Tatum, and the dreams are beautiful regarding this potential duo.

An NBA title favorite is what the Celtics could become — not just a contender, but the favorite. The usage will be shared heavily between Giannis and Tatum. They both may easily elapse 30% usage rates while the three other men on the court will be doing a lot of passing. In fantasy basketball, we look for two things: a big role and a good team. Here it is.

Golden State Warriors

A long shot this indeed is. However, a shooting chance is given to anyone, whether Steph Curry is taking that shot or Mitchell Robinson is at the free-throw line. The Warriors are not out of the Giannis race, and if a potential Heat deal falls apart, the options will be wide open for Giannis' suitor outside of Milwaukee.

Giannis as a Warrior is intriguing. He would be Curry's sidekick to Curry, and very much a player the team needs. They dealt away Jonathan Kuminga, their prime forward, and the team is clearly aging for the worse. Giannis will play in a massive usage rate, and while attention must be paid to Curry on the perimeter, Giannis gets freed up. The usage rate is high, while the team has a high ceiling to return as a top-5 team in the Western Conference.

Miami Heat

The most likely destination for Giannis is also attractive. In such a deal, the Heat will have to part ways with many playmakers. That is just what Giannis needs, as the offense is a bit crowded at the moment.

Eric Spoelstra is one of the NBA's best coaches over the last 20 years. He still is. We know that Giannis will be given not only a big role, but a very productive one. The goal of trading for Giannis would be for Pat Riley to see the Heat return to the NBA Finals. They may still need more than Giannis, but their chances are now aided, and they are becoming a more attractive free-agent destination.

So, when all the details are hashed out, they yield one clear result: Giannis plays very well and has the ball a lot.

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