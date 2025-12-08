Patrick Mahomes and Breece Hall Lowlight Week 14 Fantasy Football Losers

Fantasy football Sunday rolled through like a freight train without brakes. There were some unbelievable studs and even lower duds. The Washington Commanders broke down in ways few thought remotely possible. Yes, that was the tip of the iceberg.

Okay, what else looked like rusted scrap metal this weekend? Which players hurt your fantasy football bottom lines the most? Let's crank up the chiller!

Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

The Houston Texans have quite a defense but Kansas City at home generated next to nothing on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had his worst game of the season at the absolutely worst time. Mahomes did not complete 50% of his passes, only had 160 yards through the air, and was picked off three times. Amusingly, he caught a pass but lost 10 yards which negated the catch basically.

He finished 11.6 points off his projection for Sunday night. Now, it was not all his fault as there were several notable drops. However, the loss dropped Kansas City to 6-7. Likely, the Chiefs need to win out and Mahomes needs to be the catalyst. They have lost four of their previous five game and Mahomes has been a bit erratic.

All seven losses Mahomes has absorbed have been against teams at or above .500. Kansas City faces the division rival Chargers and Broncos both at home over the final three weeks of the fantasy football season. However, other than that Thanksgiving game in Dallas, Mahomes has been in a rough patch since Halloween.

Breece Hall - New York Jets

Alas, Breece Hall has not been bad this season. It is just maybe more was expected. That was case in point on Sunday as Hall fell 12.3 points short of expectations. That led all running backs. Hall did not catch a single pass which hurt even more. He only carried the ball 14 times as the Jets could not generate momentum through the air or on the ground.

New York lost Tyrod Taylor early and Miami went up 21-0 late in the first quarter. Hall only averaged a whisker over three yards a carry.

Some players I am not looking forward to starting in Week 15 (fantasy football playoffs).



-RB James Cook (terrible matchup)

-RB Breece Hall (terrible matchup)

-WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion)

- WR Emeka Egbuka (rookie wall?) pic.twitter.com/XFFWH2bkDV — Tipp Major (@tippmajor) December 8, 2025

Some suggest that Hall even quit on Sunday against Miami. However, that game was taken away early. Do the Jets try to go back to Justin Fields now? If his knee is 100%, they might have to. Maybe a better RPO (Run-Pass option) helps Hall? Going to Jacksonville is not an ideal matchup.

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

The NFC North had two awful duds on Sunday. One was DJ Moore who caught one pass for -4 yards. More troubling again may have been Justin Jefferson. The All-Pro wide receiver managed 11 yards on two receptions. He did not create much separation and this was all in a 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders came in 30th when it came to passing yards allowed. Yes, the offense was scaled back but even then, J.J. McCarthy was effective enough. He tossed three touchdowns (only 163 passing yards) but still. Jefferson looked borderline disinterested. It was the second week in a row where he only caught two passes. This happened a combined twice in 2023 and 2024.

Despite being on this list, Minnesota has a decent fantasy football playoff schedule (@DAL, @NYG, vs DET). Then again, Jefferson has 810 receiving yards but only two touchdowns in 2025. Some may pivot to Jordan Addison here.

Fantasy On SI News: