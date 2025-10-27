Broncos Depth Chart Debate: JK Dobbins vs RJ Harvey Showcases a Sell-High Opportunity
RJ Harvey finally broke out in a huge Week 8 effort that saw him score not once, twice, but three times. A game that was favorable, on paper, for JK Dobbins went to his rookie counterpart. As Harvey performed as the RB6 in Week 8, we must now take to this Denver backfield and reevaluate how Harvey and Dobbins matchup. Is Harvey a threat? Is Dobbins downgraded? What is the deal? Do not worry, I have got you covered.
2025 Stats: RJ Harvey vs JK Dobbins
It has been clear all year long that Dobbins is the RB1. Dobbins has out-rushed Harvey 120-44 over 8 games. Despite a stellar game in Week 8, Dobbins still out snapped Harvey 52% - 27% . This is right about where the split has been all year.
The output has also favored Dobbins much better than it has Harvey. Dobbins has 634 Rushing Yards (5.3. Yards per Carry) and 4 Touchdowns. Harvey has 200 Rushing Yards (4.5 Yards per Carry) and 2 Touchdowns.
One may think that Harvey is dominant in the pass game, but no quite in the way you may think. In 8 games, Harvey has 18 Receptions, although for 3 Touchdowns.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
We must make sure that we understand what happened in Week 8. The Broncos faced off against the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense is by far the worst in the NFL. That makes any player a viable commodity. The Broncos scored 44 Points in that game. Harvey did score three times ron a 40 Yard Rush, 1 Yard Rush, and 5 Yard Outlet Pass.
The effort was fantastic, but the split should remain mostly the same in Denver. Based on all analysis here, Dobbins should remain with his >50% snap-split. Harvey could see a slight increase, but should mostly remain in his 25-30% role. Sean Payton has always ran a split backfield, so that will not change, but Dobbins in the majority back.
Stock Watch
Harvey is a weekly Flex candidate.
Buy-or-Sell
A question to be asked here is — do I buy or sell Harvey? He had a great Week 8, but will that continue to build on itself? That short answer is — likely not. The Cowboys were the softest spot of the season for this Broncos offense. That will be Harvey's best game this season. Even then, he did not finish as a Top-5 running back given his lacking volume.
The best thing that you can do is sell-high on Harvey. At least one fantasy manager may view this effort as things to come, and he/she will be wrong. This backfield will be what is has been all year long. If you can net a RB2/WR2 for Harvey in a knee-jerk, I would jump on that.
Selling players high are done is this exact situation. We would put this on the powerpoint presentation if there were one. Player A breaks out in a outlier performance and Player B views it as an opportunity that is false.