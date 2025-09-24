Why Bucky Irving Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 4
There are few running backs in the league who are dominant fantasy football players this season. If you are looking for an upgrade at the RB position for your fantasy football squad, target Bucky Irving on the trade block. Irving has looked impressive in his first three games, but he has yet to reach his ceiling. Let’s review his performance from Weeks 1-3 along with his outlook for the remainder of the fantasy season.
Weeks 1-3 Performance
During the first three weeks of the season, Irving has posted 56 carries for 174 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also added 14 receptions, 91 yards, and 1 touchdown through the air. This amounts to 32.5 fantasy points, making him the RB19 at this point in the season. While his stats aren’t off the charts through the first three games, Irving has shown all the signs of a high-ceiling fantasy football player.
The Buccaneers running back has elite vision, balance, and change of direction. He has flashed these traits over the first three weeks, and has also been very involved in the passing game. Only three running backs have pulled in more receptions than Irving this year- Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, and De’Von Achane.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
The high-volume workload has been there for the Tampa Bay running back. In last week’s game against the New York Jets, Irving posted a career-high 29 touches. In three games this year, Irving has totaled 70 touches, averaging over 23 touches per game.
Irving is the clear RB1 in the Tampa Bay offense. Backup Rachaad White is the main threat to his touches, but he has only seen 21 touches through the first three weeks. The Tampa Bay offense will get a huge boost when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs returns from injury. This will benefit Irving's ability to make an impact in the ground game.
Wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury that he sustained last week. The absence of Evans, a key piece in the Tampa Bay offense, will only provide more opportunities for the running backs to touch the ball. Look for Irving’s touch count to increase over the next few weeks.
Bucky Irving is a strong trade target in fantasy football heading into Week 4. The young running back has shown elite flashes on the ground and through the air. Combine that with his high-volume role in the Tampa Bay offense and a healthy offensive line, and Irving projects very well for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.