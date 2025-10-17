Buy, Sell or Hold: Should Fantasy Managers Panic About Calvin Ridley?
Some players overperform and some underperform. That is just it rolls in fantasy football. Your top value plays this year have included Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, Emeka Egbuka, and Jake Ferguson. Your worst plays have been Justin Fields, Chase Brown, and today's focus, Calvin Ridley. Tennessee has been awful this season and that has not helped out Ridley at all. We discuss if it is time to panic on your WR2/3 in Tennessee.
2025 Stats: Calvin Ridley
Ridley leads the team in targets and yards (34 Targets, 290 Yards). However, he has not seen an efficient workload. Ridley has caught just 16 of those targets and has zero touchdowns. This marks him third on the team in receptions and only one receiver has a touchdown — Elic Ayomanor.
Titans Fire Brian Callahan
Very clearly, Cam Ward has struggled to support anyone worthwhile. To twist the matter further, the Titans fired Brian Callahan. Mike McCoy takes over as interim head coach and his resume of recent is not impressive by any means. He had recently been the Quarterbacks coach for the Jaguars in which Trevor Lawrence has struggled. He previously took four years off from coaching and prior, was the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals and Post-Peyton Broncos.
Ridley is part of a team right now that is in turmoil. The only team seemingly worse is the New York Jets and even then, they have a brighter rest of the season.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
A hamstring injury is currently sidelining Ridley. He is due for a Week 8 return, but he is also on the trade block. We do not know what the future holds for Ridley, but it does not look bright. Even if he did get dealt, we have no clue where that could be an how he could be a fantasy impact in that offense. He is very risky with low upside.
Buy or Sell: Calvin Ridley
As it stands, Ridley commands zero trade value. Not even future value in a dynasty or keepers league as he is now 29 years old. You might as well hold onto Ridley and hope that Ward catches fire as the season goes on. At the very least, hope that they achieve garbage time success much like Garrett Wilson has done on the Jets.
Remember, Ward was the first overall pick in the NFL draft. This is not a coincidence. He is a good player, I truly believe that. He just needs the right situation. Though we air caution to the wind with this team, they are now playing free. A free team has some upside.
Hold onto Calvin Ridley for maximum upside.