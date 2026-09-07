Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: What To Do with Cam Skattebo?

The New York Giants will be taking on their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Week 1 Sunday Night Football. In doing so, they will be fielding Cam Skattebo as their starting running back. Returned from injury, he seems to have gained the honor of the depth chart placement, but it is not so black and white.

Skattebo comes off a brutal leg injury. In a recent interview with Kay Adams, Skattebo made headlines by saying he questioned his future in football. Personally, I see a lot of risk with Skattebo. Some managers also heard those comments and lost some confidence in their guy. Today, I will analyze risk and reward to determine what you ought to do with the Giants' ball carrier.

The Case Against Skattebo

Just as his rookie season was going well, Skattebo went into a Week 8 matchup against the Eagles healthy and left with a right ankle dislocation. The road to recovery has surely been long, but Skattebo has made it back to the field. What caught most fans' ears were his comments to Kay Adams, in which he said, "I gave myself one rule, and that was if I ever got a major injury, I was done playing."

Those comments hit hard. Skattebo did endure a major injury, but despite the rule he had in place, he has decided to keep playing football. I chalk that up to a mental hurdle that he surpassed, but one that is not fully behind him. To take on contact and trust your body to exit the play just fine, that will be tough on anyone mentally. It does raise some concern about Skattebo's playing ability, especially given his contact-heavy running style.

Now that Skattebo returns as the starter, his ranking has ranged as an RB2 in fantasy football. However, I view Skattebo as a high-risk item not just due to the injury, but also because obecause of depth chart volatility. Skattebo rates a 5/5 on the risk in my analysis due to every scale on the applicable factors: injury risk, role variance, a new offensive scheme, and skill level. The only category he does not carry risk? Age.

Najee Harris signed with the Giants weeks ago. He has already taken snaps in the preseason. A career-long dominant pass-blocking running back, I believe that John Harbaugh is going to favor Harris over the long term. In 2025, Skattebo's pass-blocking grade was an abysmal 11.8 according to PFF.

Drafted by the previous head coach, Brian Daboll, we cannot be sure that Skattebo has the favor of his coaching staff. Greg Roman is on this staff and helped sign Harris, who played for Roman last season with the Chargers. Seeing the successes of Derrick Henry in Baltimore, we know that Harbaugh also loves a bigger-bodied back.

The Case for Skattebo

Pre-injury, Skattebo was on a literal roll in 2025, averaging the 9th-most fantasy points per game among all running backs (16.0). He was averaging 51 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, and 0.8 touchdowns per game. He did this all while becoming great friends with his quarterback and fellow rookie, Jaxson Dart.

Skattebo also ranked top-20 in yards after contact per attempt (3.06). The simple fact is that if Skattebo can keep his role, he is a fantasy football RB2. Before factoring in risk, I project him to be the RB20 in fantasy football, assuming he plays 17 games.

Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Unfortunately, I think the case is quite clear. Sell Skattebo if the price is worth it. I would value him as an RB3 in fantasy football and eye up a player ranked around RB30-35 or WR40-50. The player coming back to you ought to have promising upside, especially that which other owners overlook. Here are my favorite trade prospects in a deal with Skattebo:

Kenneth Gainwell

Blake Corum

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Jalen Coker

De'Zhaun Stribling

Denzel Boston

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: