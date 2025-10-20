Why Chris Olave is a Prime Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidate Heading into Week 8
The fantasy football trade deadline is approaching. It’s different for each league but in most formats where wheeling and dealing is permitted, teams need to be locked within a week or two, which lines up perfectly with the real NFL trade deadline. For that reason, it’s important to identify players who have overperformed and exceeded expectations to get a solid return for a guy who may see his value begin to dwindle. Although New Orleans Saints go-to weapon Chris Olave is coming off his best game of the season, it may be time to cut bait.
Chris Olave’s Recent Elite Production Isn’t Repeatable
In an otherwise disappointing performance from Spencer Rattler and the Saints, Olave was a stud in their Week 7 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears. The veteran wideout tallied five receptions on seven targets for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns en route to a season-high 26.8 fantasy points in PPR formats. He is now averaging the 18th-most fantasy points per game (14.9) at the wide receiver position.
In 2025, Olave has produced 44 receptions on a whopping 71 targets (second-most behind Ja'Marr Chase), 440 yards, and three touchdowns. He has 104.0 PPR points just under halfway through the season.
A Potential New Team on the Horizon for Chris Olave
The Saints are often in games where they need to rely on the aerial attack due to large early deficits but the rumor mill has been swirling and there is a chance that the talented receiver is dealt to the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers. Both of those teams are run-heavy offenses and while he would serve as the WR1 in New York, he would likely operate as the WR2 in Pittsburgh behind DK Metcalf, which could result in a decrease in targets. Not to mention, it would take Olave some time to learn a new team’s playbook, which could mean he would get eased into the gameplan, resulting in one or two dud performances before he gets comfortable.
Even a move to the Drake Maye led New England Patriots could potentially result downtick in value as he would have to fend off Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Hunter Henry, and more for targets, and we've seen that Maye likes to spread the ball around. While a move to the Bills would likely vault him into legitimate WR1 territory with Josh Allen under center, I don't anticipate Buffalo acquiring him before the deadline.
A Look Back At Chris Olave’s Fantasy Football Career
Olave followed up his strong rookie campaign with another step forward in 2023, showcasing the consistency and explosiveness that make him one of the league’s brightest young receivers. He suited up for 16 games in 2023—missing only Week 15 with an ankle issue—and topped all of his rookie numbers with 87 catches, 1,123 yards, and five touchdowns on 138 targets, finishing as the WR17 in PPR scoring (231.3 points). His catch rate improved to 63%, aided by a slightly shorter average depth of target (12.9 yards per catch) that allowed him to work more efficiently underneath.
Olave opened the 2023 season red-hot, logging three straight strong outings (8/112, 6/86, and 8/104) with double-digit targets in each, before Derek Carr’s inconsistency briefly cooled him off. He rebounded midseason with a productive seven-week stretch (43/572/2), including a dominant three-game run of 94, 114, and 119-yard performances. A late-season ankle injury derailed his momentum, limiting his volume in December outside of a Week 16 explosion (9/123 on 13 targets).
While Olave’s 2024 campaign had its share of frustrations—particularly with two injury-shortened games and a few quiet outings—his ceiling remains sky-high. When healthy and in rhythm, he looked every bit like a future top-10 fantasy receiver ready to make the leap in 2025. But with Spencer Rattler at the helm, how good can he truly become?
Why Chris Olave Fantasy Managers Should Trade Him Now Before His Value Drops
After back-to-back 98-yard performances and his Week 9 bye approaching, now could be the perfect time to deal Olave. Fantasy managers have been getting incredible consistency from the veteran receiver. He’s recorded double-digit fantasy points in all but one contest (Week 3 - 9.0 fantasy points). But this could be an opportunity to land someone with more upside, particularly late in the season such as D’Andre Swift (if you are running back needy), Mike Evans, or A.J. Brown (though he is coming off his best week of the season as well). While I don't think you can get Rashee Rice for Olave's services alone, you could potentially package him with another decent player.
Even if Olave isn’t traded to a more run-heavy offense, his extensive injury history could become problematic. Rattler is not the most accurate quarterback and there’s a decent chance that he could throw an inaccurate ball that would result in a big-hit across the middle, potentially sidelining him for multiple weeks. While it’s impossible to predict injuries in the NFL, Olave’s history suggests that he won’t remain healthy for every single game this season.
Fantasy managers should be happy with the returns they’ve gotten but heading into a Week 8 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the Week 9 bye, this could be the time to trade him while his value is still rock solid.