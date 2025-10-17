NFL Mock Trade: New Orleans Saints Deal WR Chris Olave To New England Patriots
With the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline less than three weeks ago, we’re starting to see some separation between buyers and sellers. With the New England Patriots (4-2) and New Orleans Saints (1-5) moving in opposite directions, it’s pretty clear who the buyer and seller are in this mock trade transaction. With Drake Maye emerging as a future star (and current MVP candidate?), the Patriots have been suddenly thrust into win-now mode as they’ve suddenly found themselves in first place in the AFC East. With the Saints in rebuilding mode, are they willing to deal their best receiver in Chris Olave for future assets?
Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact
Patriots Receive
WR Chris Olave
Saints Receive
2026 Second-Round pick
The Saints have more or less been in rebuilding mode since they decided to go into the season with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough as their top options at quarterback, so their 1-5 start comes as no surprise. With the Saints having yet to reach an extension with Chris Olave as he enters his fifth-year option season 2026, there’s a chance they’d be willing to listen to offers on him if he’s not in their long-term plans.
The Patriots have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and are ahead of schedule at 4-2. With the Bills having lost two in a row, the Patriots are now in first place in the AFC East and have a chance to add a WR1 for Maye.
While this trade would have a positive impact on the New England Patriots, it would likely have the opposite effect on the fantasy football value of everyone involved who isn’t named Drake Maye. Maye would get a boost from the arrival of Olave, but Olave would then have to eat into the target share of Diggs, Boutte, Douglas, and TE Hunter Henry. There’s a chance that the presence of Olave might open things up more for Diggs and Boutte, but it’s more likely this would be a situation where further split targets lead to less fantasy value for all the pass catchers involved.
The fantasy implications of Olave being traded wouldn’t be massive for the Saints, but it would open up some extra targets for other pass catchers. Rashid Shaheed would see the biggest boost as he’d be the unquestioned WR1 while Juwan Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Devaughn Vele, and Mason Tipton would all see an uptick in fantasy value.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Patriots
The Patriots have been better than expected at wide receiver this season with a mix of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Mack Hollins all contributing, but they still lack a true WR1. The 25-year-old Olave would represent the first true alpha receiver that the Patriots have had in years, and would create a formidable top-3 trio with Diggs and Boutte. If the Saints are unable to squeeze a first-rounder out of another team, a second-rounder from the Patriots is a decent haul considering Olave's lack of term on his contract.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Saints
The Saints are in full rebuild mode and don’t have much hope for the 2025 season. There’s a good chance that they also move Alvin Kamara and could potentially walk away from the trade deadline with an extra second round pick (Olave) and an extra third round pick (Kamara). That’s not a bad haul for a player they (in this scenario) weren’t going to pay and an aging veteran.