NFL Mock Trade: New Orleans Saints Deal WR Chris Olave To New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave has been the subject of recent trade rumors as we approach the NFL Trade Deadline. Will the New England Patriots make a move to bolster their wide receiver corps? And if they do, what are the fantasy football implications? Explore the answers in this mock trade scenario where the New England Patriots trade for Chris Olave.

Nick Raducanu

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline less than three weeks ago, we’re starting to see some separation between buyers and sellers. With the New England Patriots (4-2) and New Orleans Saints (1-5) moving in opposite directions, it’s pretty clear who the buyer and seller are in this mock trade transaction. With Drake Maye emerging as a future star (and current MVP candidate?), the Patriots have been suddenly thrust into win-now mode as they’ve suddenly found themselves in first place in the AFC East. With the Saints in rebuilding mode, are they willing to deal their best receiver in Chris Olave for future assets?

Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Patriots Receive

WR Chris Olave

Saints Receive

2026 Second-Round pick

The Saints have more or less been in rebuilding mode since they decided to go into the season with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough as their top options at quarterback, so their 1-5 start comes as no surprise. With the Saints having yet to reach an extension with Chris Olave as he enters his fifth-year option season 2026, there’s a chance they’d be willing to listen to offers on him if he’s not in their long-term plans.

The Patriots have found their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye and are ahead of schedule at 4-2. With the Bills having lost two in a row, the Patriots are now in first place in the AFC East and have a chance to add a WR1 for Maye.

While this trade would have a positive impact on the New England Patriots, it would likely have the opposite effect on the fantasy football value of everyone involved who isn’t named Drake Maye. Maye would get a boost from the arrival of Olave, but Olave would then have to eat into the target share of Diggs, Boutte, Douglas, and TE Hunter Henry. There’s a chance that the presence of Olave might open things up more for Diggs and Boutte, but it’s more likely this would be a situation where further split targets lead to less fantasy value for all the pass catchers involved. 

The fantasy implications of Olave being traded wouldn’t be massive for the Saints, but it would open up some extra targets for other pass catchers. Rashid Shaheed would see the biggest boost as he’d be the unquestioned WR1 while Juwan Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Devaughn Vele, and Mason Tipton would all see an uptick in fantasy value. 

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Patriots

The Patriots have been better than expected at wide receiver this season with a mix of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, and Mack Hollins all contributing, but they still lack a true WR1. The 25-year-old Olave would represent the first true alpha receiver that the Patriots have had in years, and would create a formidable top-3 trio with Diggs and Boutte. If the Saints are unable to squeeze a first-rounder out of another team, a second-rounder from the Patriots is a decent haul considering Olave's lack of term on his contract.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Saints

The Saints are in full rebuild mode and don’t have much hope for the 2025 season. There’s a good chance that they also move Alvin Kamara and could potentially walk away from the trade deadline with an extra second round pick (Olave) and an extra third round pick (Kamara). That’s not a bad haul for a player they (in this scenario) weren’t going to pay and an aging veteran.

Published |Modified
Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.

