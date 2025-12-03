Chris Olave is a Sneaky WR1 with Title-Winning Ability in Fantasy Football
Chris Olave has flown under-the-radar more than almost anybody this season. His Target Share and overall output has been stunning as he appears that he may be a league-winning asset. Winners do not always can from the most obvious places. Olave is an example of that. Today, we dive into the season that Olave has put together and we determine truly if he will be able to win your a Fantasy Football championship.
2025 Stats: Chris Olave
Olave has played all 12 Games for the Saints this season, a revelation in of itself considering his injury history. Olave has 110 Targets (27% Target Share), 73 Receptions, 781 Yards, and 5 Touchdowns. Olave is the WR7 in PPR formats.
The Saints did debut Tyler Shough back in Week 9. However, this has maintained the exact same output for Olave which has him playing at a 27% over these four games.
Is Olave a League-Winner?
At the Wide Receiver position, Olave was drafted as the WR36 in Fantasy Football. Clearly, expectations have been much lower given his history and the team outlook. Though the team has not performed to hopes, Olave has.
There is little reason to expect anything other than Olave's current WR1 output. The offense operates the same as always and Olave is the clear WR1 on this team. This is the upcoming schedule for the Saints, through the Fantasy Football Playoffs (Rank vs WR):
- @ Buccaneers (22nd)
- vs Panthers (8th)
- vs Jets (15th)
- @ Titans (27th)
It does appear that Olave has a relatively beneficial upcoming schedule. He may be in prime position to perform with Top-5 upside.
Red Zone Outlook
It is one thing to have high-volume, but another thing to actually find the endzone. At the end of the day, that is what pays the bills.
Olave has (11) Red Zone Targets on the year, or (0.9) per Game. Of these, he has achieved (3) Red Zone Touchdowns. His Target Share would be 27% in the Red Zone.
Of the team Receiving Touchdowns, Olave has 5-of-13 (39%). When they have the chance to score, Olave plays a very big role. The favorable matchups that Olave has coming up will favor his touchdown ability.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
It is too late to sell Olave is most leagues, but not every league. He is a player to absolutely hold. His output is proven and his outlook is very promising. Even in a dynasty/keeper league, Olave has tremendous upside.
Olave has a 5th year club option on his contract for 2026, but we would be wise to expect him to be back. This team will only get better in their rebuild and Kellen Moore is an offensive minded coach to have confidence in. Olave is only 25 years old and his best years may yet be to come.