Christian Watson Dominates the Fantasy Football World as a Big-Ticket Wide Receiver

We are always looking for the next, best big thing in Fantasy Football. That is why we always look to buy-low, sell-high, and dominate the Waiver Wire. The biggest win of the last month had been found up in Green Bay with Christian Watson. No player has more Touchdowns over the last four weeks and all of a sudden, Watson looks to be a potential league-winner. Today, we will value him as we head to the playoffs.

2025 Stats: Christian Watson

Christian Watson the last 2 weeks



🔥 8 receptions

🔥 169 yards

🔥 3 touchdowns

🔥 43.2 PPR points pic.twitter.com/k01TH67Dtb — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 8, 2025

The Packers signed Watson to an extension as a show of belief in the injury-prone wideout. It has paid out as they expected, with big output.

Watson has played in 7 Games this season. In that time, Watson is averaging (5.4) Targets per Game, (3.6) Receptions per Game, (65) Yards per Game, with (5) Touchdowns. In Points per Game, Watson is the WR9 in Non-PPR formats. He is a WR1.

Why the Success?

Most receiving TDs since Week 11:



Christian Watson - 5

Davante Adams - 5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 4

Tetairoa McMillan - 4 pic.twitter.com/mqQqpxbzQU — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 8, 2025

It is an honest question to ask — why is Watson doing so well? The Packers have run a spread offense and nobody within it has been a high-end Wide Receiver in recent years. Jayden Reed has encroached on a range of great success, but even he has been a weekly start/sit debate when healthy.

Watson benefits from a few factors. The top factor is his explosion. Watson is Top-5 in Yards for Reception (18.1), which says a lot about the type of player he is. Watson is a big-play option and when he is connecting with Jordan Love, he meets high-upside, as is being seen of recent.

Injuries have also benefited Watson. The Packers are without Tucker Kraft for the season, opening up his >5 Targets per Game. Reed has also been out, adding his often >4 Targets per Game.

What to Expect Going Forward

Great football is what it is — great. Silly that sounds, but it is true. Watson is playing great, so we can expect it to remain.

The Packers have just gotten Jayden Reed back into the mix, so it may take a bit away from Watson. However, I would still expect Watson to remain with a Target Share over 20%. When we combine this with his explosive rate of play, Watson trends highly and is a must-start. The Packers are the 2nd best offense in football.

Stock Watch

Christian Watson is playing as a WR1, but he is playing at peak form of >1.0 Touchdowns per Game. Watson will come down to be a very solid WR2.

Jayden Reed has returned, but is a Flex play with WR2 upside.

Romeo Doubs is a Flex with WR2 upside, on par with Reed for now.

Dontayvion Wicks, Luke Musgrave should be benched.

Buy, Sell, or Hold

If you can still trade, I would actually explore selling Watson. However, only for the right price. If you can get Watson for a high-end WR2 with a favorable upcoming schedule, go for it. Otherwise, hold on to a WR1 on an elite NFL offense.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: