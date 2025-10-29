Why Derrick Henry Is a Prime Fantasy Football Trade Target Entering Week 9
The Baltimore Ravens have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign at 2–5. However, the team is gaining some momentum after its Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears, and Lamar Jackson is expected to return in Week 9. Running back Derrick Henry is having a decent season, but he hasn’t met his fantasy expectations so far. Let’s analyze his season performance, fantasy outlook, and whether you should trade for him in your league.
Season Performance
Through eight weeks of the season, Derrick Henry has compiled 109 carries for 510 yards and 6 touchdowns. Most of his work has been on the ground, but he has also added 5 receptions for 44 yards. With two touchdowns in Week 8, the veteran running back passed Walter Payton for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Henry’s rushing volume and output haven’t met the expectations of fantasy owners, but his ability to find the end zone has kept him relevant as a starting running back so far.
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Averaging 12.5 fantasy points per game, Henry currently ranks as the RB14 this season. However, a major factor in his drop in production has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. With the expected return of Baltimore’s QB in Week 9, the Ravens’ offensive ceiling should rise significantly.
Henry projects to carry a heavy workload during the rest of the year. When he and Jackson are healthy, the two are the most dangerous rushing duo in the NFL. The Ravens like to dominate teams on the ground, and Henry will be right in the middle of their game plan. Because Jackson is coming off a hamstring injury that has kept him out since Week 4, look for the Ravens to be careful with him and lean heavily on Henry over the next few weeks.
Why You Should Trade for Derrick Henry
The veteran running back has one of the most reliable track records in fantasy football. Between his physical size, speed, and strength, Henry is one of the most dangerous running backs in the NFL. Lamar Jackson’s expected return should increase his scoring output as Baltimore becomes much more dynamic on offense. Expect the running back to finish the season very strong if Jackson returns and stays on the field. If you need an upgrade at the running back position, look no further than Derrick Henry.