Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Set to Return vs. Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens secured a convincing win over the Chicago Bears upon their return from the bye week. Tyler Huntley and Derrick Henry ran the show at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. John Harbaugh is set to get his offensive leader back for the upcoming game.
Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to make his highly-anticipated return Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury.
The Ravens' head coach addressed the media on Tuesday and shared a promising update about the return of the two-time NFL MVP.
“I feel very confident about it. We’ll expect him to be out there Thursday night,” Harbaugh said.
Jackson suffered a blow to his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens fell to 1-5 without their primary QB entering the bye week. He was on track to return against the Bears but was ruled out, leaving Tyler Huntley to lead the offense.
Lamar Jackson was listed as a full participant in Baltimore's practice on Tuesday without the complications that marred Week 8's reporting, when the Ravens initially designated Jackson as full on Friday before backtracking Saturday and ruling him out entirely.
Ravens' Struggle Without Lamar Jackson
The defense looked better against the Rams the following week, holding an in-form Los Angeles Rams to 17 points. However, Baltimore continued to struggle on the offensive front as they lost 17-3 to Matthew Stafford’s men.
Huntley replaced him on Sunday and completed 17 of 22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 53 yards on eight carries in a 30-16 win over the Bears.
How Badly Did the Ravens Miss Lamar Jackson?
With Jackson back on the field, the Ravens could finally get the offensive rhythm they've lacked throughout this tumultuous 2025 season. In his four starts this season, the 28-year-old completed 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards while throwing 10 touchdowns against just one interception. Additionally, Jackson rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
The Ravens averaged 37 points in the first three games. Without Jackson, the average has fallen to just 16.6 points per game. Baltimore is 4-11 all-time without Jackson since 2019, when he became the team's primary QB.
The Dolphins are also coming off a win, but have struggled massively this season. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. are 2-6 this season, and the Ravens will have an opportunity to build momentum heading into the crucial second half of the season.
