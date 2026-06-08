3 Dynasty Fantasy Football Players to Sell Before the 2026 NFL Season

Fantasy football is a volatile game. Injuries occur, depth charts turnover, and coaching becomes unpredictable. Advice is always sought out as the new season inches forward, and information is sought that is not as widely known among your everyday fans. As we crunch numbers in the approach to the 2026 season, these 3 players stand out as must-sell dynasty options amid depreciating value given key factors listed below.

QB, Pat Mahomes

Mahomes works toward his return from a torn ACL. He expects to play Week 1, but that is not yet set in stone. No matter what happens, Mahomes has definitely seen a downtick in fantasy football upside over recent years. Once a top-5 fantasy football quarterback, Mahomes has fallen outside of the top-10 in three straight seasons.

With Mahomes now adding risk via injury, and adding Kenneth Walker III at running back with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, it's a perfect recipe to expect little. The offense will go back to the classic run-first Andy Reid style. If Mahomes gets back to full health, he very well may have a solid year, but given these factors, he is better sold at face value and supplemented from the deep quarterback class.

WR, Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall has been as injury-prone as any player can be over this two-year NFL career. He has dealt with hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries. Of 34 possible regular-season games, Pearsall has only played 20. He now finds himself stumbling down the 49ers depth chart.

The 49ers will field Mike Evans as their WR1 in 2026, and Christian Kirk expects to leapfrog Pearsall into the WR2 role. Whole Pearsall will likely list as the WR3; he even has risk given Carrie and even the team that has Demarcus Robinson and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. The target share for Pearsall could easily plummet well below 15%.

In just year three, Pearsall will be valued by many in dynasty fantasy football, but the risk is too much to love him at this point. Many better future assets can return better immediate results.

WR, Davante Adams

The days are numbered for Adams. He has hinted at retirement sooner rather than later. In 2026, he will take a step back. To repeat 14 touchdowns will be near impossible. His goal-line dominance will not happen again.

While Adams may still have a quality 2026, where will his 2027 land him? 2028? Maybe on his couch. Who knows? What we do know, however, is that Adams is not a long-term asset. With a year bound to become a step back after unheard of red zone targets, Adams is a WR2 and possibly a Flex this season. He can be sold to an owner who will expect returns that are unlikely to materialize.

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