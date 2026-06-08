3 Dynasty Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates Before the 2026 NFL Season

Every little decision in life is made with a subconscious analysis of the situation. It is simply: risk versus reward, which gives me the best possible outcome with the least negative effect? No decision is ever perfect, but the better decisions that are made, the better a situation you will put yourself into. That is exactly how it works in fantasy football. By connecting real life with a fun activity, we can use this analysis to find buy-low players, and there are 3 great buy-low candidates in dynasty fantasy football.

RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Etienne Jr. has come to his home state of Louisiana to be the Saints' RB1 of the future. Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal will back him up, but that is not a scary factor. Kamara is nearing retirement, and his role will be complementary, not so much a prime one.

The job in New Orleans belongs fully to Etienne Jr. He can easily have over 65% of the team's running back touches. On a Kellen Moore offense, that bodes well for Etienne Jr. When Moore coached in Philadelphia circa 2024, Saquon Barkley had an all-decade-type season at his position. While Tyler Shough plays fantastic football, the team will be run-first much of the time. Etienne Jr. can easily have 15+ total touchdowns in the best-case scenario.

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

It really seems like Moore has been in the league for 10+ years. However, he is still 29 years old. That is a healthy enough age for a wide receiver to play another 4-6 strong seasons. That is what Moore aims for, and, likely, 2026 could yet be his best season to date.

ESPN sources: the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade that would send WR D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.



Compensation still is being discussed, and the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins, but both sides are pushing to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/pMM4pvGFaZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

Moore will be the WR1 for Josh Allen, and do so in a Joe Brady system that has been receiver-friendly over the years. The remainder of this bill's depth chart finds Khalil Shakir, who plays in the slot, and Josh Palmer. Keon Coleman is there, but he may be traded in due time. Other than that, there is zero threat to Moore. His target share can easily hit 30%, and his ceiling is definitely that of a top-10 wide receiver that must be stored before the hype continues to grow.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The Packers have an unwavering commitment to Watson. They signed him to a 4-year, $110.5 million deal days ago. He is their primary WR1, much more primed for success than Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden.

Matt LaFleur works his magic as he always does. Jordan Love has become a top-15 NFL quarterback, and we know that, with the monetary commitment, Watson will command a huge target share that will exceed 20%, maybe even 25%. He is also a bigger-bodied, taller wide receiver, which will add to a stellar red-zone target share and many touchdowns to come.

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