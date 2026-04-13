4 Early-Season Fantasy Baseball Stumblers to Buy-Low Before They Get Hot

The MLB season is young, and opportunity is for the taking. Nobody should panic just two weeks into the season. A sharp mind will, instead, scan the market for assets below-market value. In due time, the rankings will normalize, and players who have recently struggled are more than likely to rise above their early-season woes. Be sure to create a league-winning lineup by chasing these buy-low trade candidates.

Michael Busch

Busch provides great power, coming off a 34-home run season. His 2025 OPS was .866 and .775 the year prior. Currently, Busch is batting .135 with zero home runs. A bad start it is indeed. However, Craig Counsell and the Cubs team expect Busch to double his output sooner rather than later. The former first-round pick perhaps needs the spring weather to turn around. He is the No. 22 ranked 1st baseman at the moment.

Jac Caglianone

This trade would be one to make in a volatile but profitable risk-versus-reward analysis. Caglianone is playing better than he did in his rookie year. Yet it is below expectations, with an average of .229 and 0 home runs. Caglianone still flashes his power with a 94th percentile bat speed and 88th percentile exit velocity. Caglianone is bound for stardom, and he will not only be a buy-low option for redraft leagues but also in dynasty formats. Caglianone is the No. 35-ranked player at his position and may even be on the waiver wire.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor is driving Mets fans nuts right now. Luckily, he is more than likely to hit a hot streak over the next month, if not sooner. Lindor is generally a slow starter to the season. Right now, Lindor is batting .188 with a .573 OPS. In the last two seasons, Lindor's OPS was >.800. He will remain batting leadoff, and, uncontested and especially once Soto returns, Lindor is bound to rise back to his normal self.

Cole Ragans

Ragans left the game early this past Wednesday, yet he is back healthy for his next scheduled start. Ragans is the SP138, out to a horrendous start. Much of that is chalked up to that 0.2 IP early departure, in which Ragans allowed 3 ER. He does have a zero earned run start on the year and will be a mid-shot Cy Young contender as the Royals' ace.

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