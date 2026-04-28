The Fantasy Baseball Impact of an Alec Bohm Potential Trade to the Boston Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies hit a new low on Tuesday, firing manager Rob Thomson. Amid a 9-19 record, the team is definitely not out of the playoff race. However, their struggles have hit home, stirring changes and making them happen. More yet may be in store, particularly with starting 3rd baseman, Alec Bohm. He very well may be traded in the final year of his contract, and today, we explore one such scenario in which he lands with the Boston Red Sox.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Entering the fantasy baseball season, Bohm was the 3B24. That made him a low-end starter, if not a solid bench item. However, Bohm now sits as the 3B34 in fantasy baseball, recording a subpar .143 batting average, .412, and 1 total home run.

In the prior two seasons, Bohm has performed to a .280 or higher batting average. He has been a very solid, middling 3rd baseman in MLB and fantasy baseball. Yet, his stats are cut in half this season to date.

The hope would be that a change of scenery may help Bohm. His floor is reached right now, and so the only way shall be up. In Boston, he will contest Caleb Durbin for the 3rd base starting job. He will also steal time from Isaiah Kiner-Falefa on the bench as the utility infielder. Likely, Bohm would start a ton, whether at 3rd base or as the designated hitter. His ranking will be that of a solid bench player in fantasy baseball, back to his mid-20s ranking at his position.

Mock Trade Details

Red Sox Get:

3B, Alec Bohm

Phillies Get:

RHP Prospect, David Sandlin

Future Prospect

Why the Red Sox Accept the Trade

The Red Sox can salvage their season, as it is far from over. In doing so, moves must be considered. Caleb Durbin was brought in to be the Red Sox 3rd baseman; however, he struggles, posting a .174 batting average. Durbin is by no means a high-upside player. In 2025, he batted just .256. The former 14th-round draft pick is nothing amazing, and that is why he bats 9th in the Red Sox lineup.

A player like Bohm can be acquired for a relatively low price as a rental piece to aid the 2026 season, secured with little effort. He also provides high upside as a player who should bat in the high .200s.

Why the Phillies Accept the Trade

Bohm has been widely rumored to be traded. He is on an expiring contract, and it seems the Phillies will not retain him. As he struggles, the team struggles, and his days are numbered, the team may say goodbye to boost their farm system wherever available. Bohm's stock seems to only diminish by the minute, so the deal gets done while it can.

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