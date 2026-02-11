MLB Mock Trade: Brewers Acquire Alec Bohm from Phillies

After shipping Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Seigler to the Boston Red Sox in a six-player swap earlier this week,the Brewers quite literally traded away every third baseman on their 40-man roster. Timing is everything in baseball, and right now, the Milwaukee Brewers have a glaring hole at third base with no obvious internal solution. Their current options? David Hamilton — who has played exactly one-third of an inning at the position in his career — and the hope that top prospect Jett Williams can learn a new position in spring training.

Enter Alec Bohm. The 29-year-old third baseman is entering the final year of his contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and has been floated in trade rumors for two consecutive offseasons. He's coming off a 2025 season in which he hit .287/.331/.409 with 11 home runs and 59 RBI in 120 games — solid if unspectacular production from a player who made the All-Star team just one year earlier. With top prospect Aidan Miller knocking on the door and the Phillies exploring upgrades at the hot corner, Bohm's time in Philadelphia may be running short. For the Brewers, he represents exactly the kind of proven, cost-controlled bat they need to plug an immediate hole. Let's explore what it would take to bring him to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers - Philadelphia Phillies MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Brewers Acquire:

Alec Bohm (3B)

Phillies Acquire:

• Cooper Pratt (SS) — No. 64 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100

• Logan Henderson (RHP) — No. 96 on Baseball America's Top 100

The fantasy impact here is straightforward. Bohm in Milwaukee becomes an everyday third baseman with a clear path to 500-plus plate appearances — something that was far from guaranteed in Philadelphia given Aidan Miller's looming arrival. American Family Field plays slightly more hitter-friendly than Citizens Bank Park for right-handed hitters, and Bohm slots into the middle of a lineup that includes Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras. He profiles as a solid OF4/CI2 option with a high floor thanks to his contact skills and low strikeout rate (14.6% in 2025, 93rd percentile). For the Phillies, Pratt represents a long-term middle infield solution, while Henderson — who posted a 1.78 ERA in five big league appearances last season — could contribute immediately as a back-end starter or high-leverage reliever.

Why The Brewers Make The Trade

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game three of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a franchise-record 97 wins and their third consecutive NL Central title, but their hot corner is suddenly a black hole. The Durbin trade gutted their third base depth entirely. Matt Arnold, the Brewers' president of baseball operations, told reporters that both Jett Williams and David Hamilton would get reps at third base in spring training — a clear sign that the organization doesn't have an answer.

Bohm solves that problem immediately. He's a former third overall pick who has hit .273 with a .743 OPS across five full major league seasons. His 2025 numbers (.287/.331/.409) don't jump off the page, but he finished the season strong after a brutal April and remained one of the toughest hitters in baseball to strike out. His 14.6% strikeout rate ranked in the 93rd percentile among qualified hitters. He puts the ball in play, rarely walks, and can be penciled into the lineup 140 times without drama.

The Brewers have long craved right-handed power — they finished 22nd in baseball in home runs last season (166) and leaned heavily on their pitching and speed to win games. Bohm won't suddenly transform into a 30-homer slugger, but he provides professional at-bats from the right side and slots seamlessly into a lineup that tends to disappear in October. His Statcast metrics — 90.8 mph average exit velocity, 46.4% hard-hit rate — suggest the power could tick up in a new environment.

And here's the kicker: Bohm costs just $10.2 million in 2026 before hitting free agency. That's entirely palatable for a Brewers organization that prefers rental acquisitions to long-term commitments. If Bohm plays well, Milwaukee can explore an extension. If not, they move on with minimal damage and let their prospects — Brock Wilken, Luke Adams — take over in 2027.

Why The Phillies Make The Trade

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Aidan Miller (10) makes a catch during the fourth inning against the American League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have been trying to move Alec Bohm for two years. Last winter, they floated his name with an All-Star label attached and asked for top-tier prospects. No one bit. Now, entering his final year of club control, Bohm's value has cratered. His OPS dropped from .779 in 2024 to .741 in 2025, his isolated power dipped to its lowest mark since 2022, and his second-half struggles have become a recurring theme. The Phillies know what Bohm is at this point — a slightly above-average regular, not a middle-of-the-order anchor.

More importantly, the cavalry is coming. Aidan Miller, the Phillies' top prospect, slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs and 59 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A last season. ESPN's Eric Karabell predicted that Miller will win the Phillies' third base job by Memorial Day and ultimately take home NL Rookie of the Year honors. Multiple outlets have suggested that if Bohm struggles again in May — a historically weak month for him (.672 OPS in 551 career plate appearances) — the Phillies could pull the trigger on a midseason deal. Why wait?

Trading Bohm now accomplishes several things. It clears the path for Miller to take over at third base without the awkwardness of a midseason demotion. It saves $10.2 million in payroll that can be redirected toward other needs. And it brings back two legitimate prospects from a Brewers farm system that was just ranked first in baseball by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Cooper Pratt is the headliner. The 20-year-old shortstop ranked 64th on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list and has drawn praise for his advanced approach at the plate and plus defensive instincts. He slashed .271/.370/.413 across two levels in 2024 and profiles as a potential everyday shortstop — exactly the kind of long-term middle infield solution the Phillies could use behind Trea Turner.

Logan Henderson adds immediate rotation depth. The right-hander posted a 1.78 ERA in five big league appearances for Milwaukee last season, leaning heavily on an elite changeup that has drawn comparisons to Devin Williams' signature pitch. At 23, Henderson is closer to contributing than most prospects and could slot into Philadelphia's rotation as early as 2026 if needed.

For a Phillies organization looking to restock the farm while clearing a path for their top prospect, this trade makes sense. Bohm was never going to be part of Philadelphia's long-term plans. Getting two Top 100-caliber prospects for a player they've been trying to move for two years is a win — even if it stings to see him thrive elsewhere.

More MLB Fantasy News on SI