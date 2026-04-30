The Yankees Can Replace Struggling Bats in this Fantasy Baseball-Focused Mock Trade
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The struggling Astros are tracking towards a fire-sale-type heading situation. If they continue to struggle approaching midseason, expendable assets will be on the trade block. Isaac Paredes is the hottest name of all, on a cheaper 1-year deal, yet with great batting ability. As the Yankees become unhappy with Ryan McMahon at 3rd base, this deal seems quite logical. As one of many rumors, this mock trade projects how an Astros-Yankees deal may go down.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Paredes is off of 3-straight seasons with a Fangraphs offensive rating over 11.0. That is a stellar mark, much better than the negative mark McMahon is recording. While Paredes struggles early on in 2025, a change of scenery with a better baseball environment should reinject good offense. The 'law of attraction' does that...
While the Yankees may enjoy the defense of McMahon, they can use the bat to surge a World Series run further. Paredes surely will not start every day at 3rd base, and that will definitely harm his fantasy baseball upside. Yet, if Paredes were to join the Yankees and then flash his elite pull-hitting ability, he could become an elite 3rd base stash in fantasy baseball. In this deal, he is definitely a buy-cheap option.
Mock Trade Details
Yankees Get:
- 3B, Isaac Paredes
Astros Get:
- RHP (Double-A), Brock Selvidge
- UTIL, Jorbit Vivas
- RHP, Zach Messinger
Why the Yankees Accept the Trade
The Yankees grow unhappy with the lack of offense and McMahon's lackluster performance at 3rd base. By adding Paredes, the team can get a 3rd base that only costs around $9 million as a rental, yet he has tremendous batting upside, as seen in 2023-25. Paredes not only provides a bat, but also lineup depth, which goes a long way come October. It is quite a simple supply-and-demand deal with a lower level of risk.
Why the Astros Accept the Trade
The Astros are struggling, and with a player on an expiring deal, they could just let him go to where he can win. The Astros can easily retain some decent prospects, plus, in this mock trade, they also get a utility infielder to supplement Paredes via Vivas.
Historically, Houston has worked with an abysmal farm system. According to MLB.com, they have had no better than a 27th-ranked system in the league since biannual rankings began in 2020. That fact provides more proof of the positive workings of this deal. The Astros will get to boost their farm system, and for cheap, low-risk.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.