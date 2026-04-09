Chandler Simpson is a Fantasy Baseball Revelation — Sell-High or Hold On?

Chandler Simpson has been red-hot for not only the Tampa Bay Rays, but fantasy baseball owners alike. The sophomore player is batting .391 in 46 at-bats, while adding 5 stolen bases after a 44-stolen-base rookie season. The question now arises — is Simpson a sell-high candidate in fantasy baseball? Leave that to us to break down.

Fantasy Baseball Status

Simpson was drafted as the OF44 in 2026 fantasy baseball. Through 11 games, Simpson now sits as the OF3 in fantasy baseball. Despite his vast success to date, Simpson is only owned in 37% of leagues (ESPN).

The Tampa Bay Rays have solidified Simpson as their everyday left-fielder. His defense is up-and-down, but the baserunning is a tremendous asset as it is. The Rays have been suggested to move Simpson up in the lineup amid his .429 on-base percentage. If the team does that, and Simpson succeeds in the role, he could easily maintain top-10 positional status year-long.

The risk factor of Simpson appears quite low for the moment. His output is likely to regress, but dating back to 2025, Simpson posted a .295 batting average alongside 44 stolen bases. The sample size is vast, with nearly 500 at-bats. It seems logical to attribute it to Simpson being above average, but should we actually attribute it to that?

The scouting report on Simpson lists him as an outlier in every sense of the word. He is jokingly said to have "90 speed and 10 power." Yes, Simpson is a Luis Arraez-type in that you will get near-zero home runs. For what he lacks in that avenue, you stroll down the lane of 1st-to-2nd base with great base stealing. In fantasy baseball, that generates a lot of points in a metric where fewer players are greatly successful.

Scouts mark Simpson as a player not only of speed, but also of great contact. He lacks power, but he puts the bat on the baseball. We are seeing that in prime fashion as Simpson's short-career average is about .300. Given the scouting report, we can fully expect Simpson to remain north of .280, if not north of .300.

We must not sell high on Simpson. Everything points to continued success. If he elevates towards the top of the Rays lineup, he will only rise even further. The risk is low while the reward is that of a top-10 outfielder in fantasy baseball.

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