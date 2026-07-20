Fantasy Baseball's Wish List: Sandy Alcantara Headlines Five Trades That Need to Happen

The world of fantasy sports is amazing, especially considering the fact it allows us to be creative and have fun with reality. When players change teams, whether via trade or free agency, the fantasy implications always change depending on the environment that player will be entering. These are a few hypothetical trades we would love to see, and how they would affect the fantasy baseball landscape for the rest of the year.

Tarik Skubal: Tigers to Yankees

While still in the thick of the AL playoff picture, the Detroit Tigers are expected to be proactive and part ways with their ace rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency this offseason. The Yankees are the ideal fit and destination. They are always looking to upgrade their roster despite already boasting one of the deepest rotations in the majors.

REPORT: The Tigers have almost no chance at keeping Tarik Skubal long-term and he will leave in free agency if not traded first, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/B2W1k6Tdv2 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) July 19, 2026

A move to the Bronx gives fantasy owners a huge boost in wins and quality starts. With a stellar 2.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP, Skubal won't require heavy run support from a Yankees offense that ranks at the top of MLB in runs scored. Increased playoff motivation means fewer late-season innings restrictions. Additionally, his presence at the front of the rotation will stabilize the pitching staff, leading to cleaner, more secure save opportunities for the bullpen. If everything goes right, Skubal has the clear upside to finish as the overall SP1.

Luis Robert Jr.: Mets to Phillies

Having only played in 24 games due to a back injury, Robert Jr. has seen his name surface in trade speculation as the Mets plan on being aggressive sellers. A trade to the Phillies would cause his fantasy stock to soar. Inserting him into a lineup behind sluggers like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper creates an abundance of RBI opportunities.

A fresh environment could fully unlock his elite power-speed combination, allowing him to see significantly better pitches to hit and step into a far superior offensive situation. Swapping Citi Field for the hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park is a massive upgrade for a right-handed power hitter.

Sandy Alcantara: Marlins to Dodgers

It is difficult to imagine the Marlins trading their ace while they still have a chance to qualify for the postseason, especially since he is one of the primary reasons they are in contention. However, Los Angeles represents the ideal trade partner.

The Dodgers possess one of the game's elite farm systems, voted by MLB executives as featuring a strong mix of high-tier prospects required to meet a steep asking price. Alcantara would give fantasy owners an immediate boost. Wins would become much easier to come by with an elite defense behind him featuring Gold Glove-caliber players like Andy Pages and Mookie Betts.

This move would give Alcantara the opportunity to pitch even deeper into games, building on his league-leading 136.2 innings pitched. A trade to Los Angeles also introduces the distinct possibility of more shutouts and complete games.

Ryan Jeffers: Twins to Padres

The Padres are in desperate need of an offensive spark behind the plate, given that Luis Campusano has only shown flashes of potential and Freddy Fermin has struggled heavily, batting just .156 with a .530 OPS. Trading for Jeffers would provide an immediate, high-impact solution. Jeffers is enjoying a career year, batting .292 with an elite .951 OPS.

Placing his high-OPS bat into the Padres' lineup, either catching or serving as a powerful right-handed DH option substantially increases his RBI chances. Jeffers is seeing the ball incredibly well, posting a disciplined 16.3% strikeout rate while lowering his chase rate to elevate his contact metrics. He comfortably sits in the top 10-15% of the league in both hard-hit and barrel rates.

Since the catching options in San Diego are shallow enough to make him a weekly starter, everyday playing time would give Jeffers definitive top-10 fantasy catcher upside.

Aroldis Chapman: Red Sox to Tigers

The Tigers' closing situation has been awful, to say the least. In 28 games, Kenley Jansen has posted an underwhelming 11-for-15 conversion rate in save opportunities alongside a 4.56 ERA with 4 blown saves. With Detroit fighting for an AL Wild Card spot, an upgrade at the back of the bullpen is paramount.

Chapman would fit perfectly into this plan if the Tigers can pry him away from the Red Sox. He is currently 7th in MLB in saves and recently became the all-time career strikeout leader for relief pitchers. If traded to Detroit, Chapman would likely take over the closing role immediately, unseating Jansen and potentially pushing him to a 7th or 8th-inning setup role.

Aroldis Chapman | 2026



✰ 29.2 IP

✰ 20/22 saves

✰ 38 K / 12 BB

✰ 2.12 ERA

✰ 1.18 WHIP

✰ .207 OPP BA pic.twitter.com/f17xX9lEgF — BoSox Injection (@BoSoxInjection) July 18, 2026

A stable 9th-inning role is absolute gold during the fantasy playoffs. While the Red Sox' recent run of success might make them hesitant to move their anchor, a change of scenery to Detroit would be fantastic for Chapman's fantasy prospects.