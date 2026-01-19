Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Buy-Low Candidates Feature Jalen Duren and 3 Others

As we enter Week 14 of the Fantasy Basketball season, we see the NBA start to take shape. Some players are proving their worth while other stumble down. When playing Fantasy Basketball, we must be locked into everything, knowing these rosters and how they may trend going forward. If we can effectively do that, we can find some bargain's to make. That brings us to this list of buy-low candidates.

Jaime Jaquez, Guard/Forward (MIA)

Jaquez is returning to the lineup tonight, and he may still yet be a buy-low option. In Usage Rate, Jaquez is 4th on the Heat at 21.8%. He will be a huge factor at all times on the basketball court. To compound the matter, Tyler Herro remains out, which makes Jaquez perhaps to best go-to shooter on this team.

Optimistic Return: Top 20 Forward in Fantasy Basketball

CJ McCollum, Guard (ATL)

In his short time as a Hawk, McCollum has proven to be to go-to option in their offense. He has a short-sampled 31.8% Usage Rate. I expect this to remain high as his only backcourt competition is Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Daniels is only 11th on the Hawks in Usage Rate, while Alexander-Walker is 5th.

Optimistic Return: Top 10 Guard in Fantasy Basketball

Josh Giddey, Guard (CHI)

Roster Update: We have assigned guard Josh Giddey to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/RpYMAdbQAB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 18, 2026

Giddey has just been sent to the Bulls G-League team to rehab his injury. He will be expected back with the team very soon, Once that happens, Giddey will return to control this crowded backcourt. Though being crowded, I am not scared. Giddey is the teams future, while players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have been in trade rumors. In (30) Games this year, Giddey plays to a very nice 25.1% Usage Rate.

Optimistic Return: Top 15 Guard in Fantasy Basketball

Jalen Duren, Center (DET)

Duren is back with the team and playing to very high output with no time wasted. I truly think that Duren has Top-5 upside at his position. Duren plays to a Usage Rate of 22.2%, being high for a Center. He also is one one of the best teams in the NBA. As it stands, Duren is the C12 in Fantasy Basketball.

Optimistic Return: Top-5 Center in Fantasy Basketball

