Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Sell-High Candidates: Kelly Oubre Jr. and 3 Others

I like to always think of sports like a yearly story. The book comes out, we read it, we enjoy the problems and the solutions, as well as the swings that came along the way. In the end, we reach a result that may have been foreshadowed, but not fully revealed. This is how we should attack the game of Fantasy Basketball. We will view it as a story and try to figure out what they ending will be. If we can accurately do that, we win. That brings us to some sell-high candidates that may be peaking too soon.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Oubre Jr. is back with the 76ers and he looks absolutely amazing. In his last two games, Oubre Jr. has (19.5) Points per Game on what is about a 48% Field Goal Percentage. He is also shooting 7-for-13 from three-point range. In DFS, Oubre Jr. has hit nearly 10x in back-to-back games.

We should logically expect that he is peaking right now. Oubre Jr. is matching the output of some mid-tier Tyrese Maxey games. He is not a top man on this team as he will find himself back to being a 5th-to-7th man on this team. That can still be of value, but he should come down to earth a bit to be a 10-15 Points per Game player.

Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz

I absolutely hate taking on any risk in Fantasy Basketball. Especially in the NBA, risk can be extreme. Nurkic returned to the Jazz lineup on Tuesday , recoring a Triple-Double of 16 Points, 18 Rebounds, and 10 Assists. There is no doubt in my mind that a healthy Nurkic is very valuable. In fact, he will command great returns on the trading block. That is a trade worth making.

Why is this a trade worth making? The risk at hand is that of a Jazz tank for the draft. Nurkic was a back-to-back healthy scratch late last week. NBA teams across the league have shown to be more than willing to tank. So long the Jazz keep on the case, Nurkic could see more benching's and rotational work to elevate some younger, long-term roster pieces.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

DUNK OF THE YEAR?!!?! ANTHONY BLACK ON 4 GRIZZLIES 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8QANj6pPUM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2026

I am sure that you all saw his dunk in Germany. If not, well, take a look. It was amazing. Nonetheless, Black is gaining increased playing time with Jalen Suggs being injured. In due time, this work will see a minor reduction. In his last six games, Black has no less than (36) Minutes on the court. His season average is (30.6) Minutes, and he will soon return back to that.

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyson put up (39) Points on Friday, likely being the peak of his season. You can possibly convince a fellow league owner to now trade for him. He is a rotational shooter on a solid Cavaliers team. In my eyes, he is not worth some perceived value. Tyson will lose some work once the Cavaliers get healthier on offense. He is also not a priority play over DeAndre Hunter. His (20.2) Points per Game over his last five games is not going to be sustainable.

