Trey McBride And 3 More Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets Ahead Of Week 6
We’re now through five weeks of fantasy football, and it’s time to highlight another set of buy-low targets heading into Week 6. For those unfamiliar, a buy-low target is a player you acquire at their lowest value before a breakout performance boosts their fantasy stock. If you missed last week’s list, you can check it out here before diving into this week’s picks.
Now, let’s dive into the top four buy-low targets ahead of week 6, starting with one of the league's best tight ends.
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride currently ranks as the TE4 in fantasy football, averaging 12.5 fantasy points per game through five weeks. He’s scored only one touchdown this season but ranks second among tight ends in targets (42), trailing only Jake Ferguson’s 48. McBride also sits third in receiving yards (275), behind Tyler Warren (307) and Dalton Kincaid (287).
Last season, McBride finished as the TE2 in PPR formats, totaling 249.8 fantasy points and averaging 15.6 per game. That strong finish established him as one of the most reliable tight ends in fantasy, and despite not matching that pace so far, his usage and target share remain elite indicators of sustained production.
McBride has the potential to perform even better moving forward and is coming off his worst outing of the season — just 9.1 points in Week 5. Take advantage of this dip in value and buy low now on one of fantasy’s most consistent and heavily involved tight ends.
Houston Texans RB Woody Marks
Marks is coming off a slow Week 5 performance, scoring just 2.4 fantasy points on 7 carries for 24 yards while failing to haul in his lone target. His only true breakout came in Week 4, when he exploded for 27.9 points on 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown, adding 4 catches on 5 targets for 50 yards and another score through the air.
Despite the quiet Week 5, Marks’ usage trend is encouraging. He has out-snapped Nick Chubb in back-to-back weeks — logging 40 snaps to Chubb’s 30 in Week 4 and 27 to Chubb’s 24 in Week 5. That growing snap share suggests the coaching staff is beginning to trust Marks with a larger role in the offense.
With his workload trending upward and his price still relatively low, Marks is a great buy-low candidate. If this trajectory continues, he could develop into a weekly fantasy starter down the stretch.
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers has been underperforming to start the season, currently ranking as the WR34 in fantasy football with an average of 10.8 points per game. His recent production has been particularly disappointing, with just 7.0 points in Week 4 and 7.2 in Week 5. Much of this stems from the struggling Raiders offense, which ranks 29th in the NFL in total points scored (83 points, or 16.6 per game).
Despite the slow start, Meyers has a strong track record of success, recording five straight seasons with at least 700 receiving yards — including four seasons over 800 yards and one surpassing 1,000 yards in 2024. Now playing under veteran head coach Pete Carroll and alongside experienced quarterback Geno Smith, there’s plenty of reason to believe his production will rebound.
Meyers also leads the team in targets with 39, notably ahead of tight end Brock Bowers (27). At just 28 years old, Meyers still has plenty left in the tank and should benefit as the offense finds its rhythm. Buy low now before his numbers start trending back upward.
New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson
The Patriots’ rookie second-round pick has yet to live up to expectations so far this season. His best performance came in Week 4, when he scored 12.6 fantasy points on 7 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, adding 2 catches on 2 targets for 14 yards through the air. He currently ranks as RB37, averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game through five weeks.
The situation in New England could be shifting in Henderson’s favor. With Antonio Gibson out for the season following a Week 5 ACL tear and Rhamondre Stevenson struggling with fumbling issues (3 in 5 games), Henderson is in line for a larger role. In Week 5, he played 30 snaps, nearly matching Stevenson’s 31, marking the most playing time he’s seen all season.
Given the potential for an increased workload and opportunity, Henderson is a strong buy-low candidate. Get him now before a potential breakout pushes his fantasy value higher.